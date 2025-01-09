Film production to close North King Street lanes on Sunday

Lane closures, along with intermittent stops, are scheduled Sunday in Chinatown for an ongoing film production, according to the Honolulu Film Office.

From 7 p.m. Sunday to about 2 a.m. Monday, the stretch of North King Street alongside Aala Park — between Beretania and River streets — will be reduced to one travel lane.

The public is advised to avoid the area and detour onto Beretania Street. The cross-streets of River, Maunakea, Smith, Nuuanu and Bethel, meanwhile, will remain open, allowing the public to traverse mauka and makai and to cross N. King Street.

The dedicated bus lane will also remain open.

Between 7 to 10 p.m., the production will conduct intermittent traffic control on remaining open travel lanes and the bus lane for up to three minutes at a time.

After 10 p.m., intermittent traffic holds will increase to up to 10 minutes.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays, avoid driving through the area and use alternate routes if possible.

The Film Office says this is the first major project to film on Oahu in 2025.