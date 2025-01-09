Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, January 9, 2025 80° Today's Paper

Top News

Film production to close North King Street lanes on Sunday

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:20 p.m.

Traffic

COURTESY HONOLULU FILM OFFICE

COURTESY HONOLULU FILM OFFICE

Lane closures, along with intermittent stops, are scheduled Sunday in Chinatown for an ongoing film production, according to the Honolulu Film Office.

From 7 p.m. Sunday to about 2 a.m. Monday, the stretch of North King Street alongside Aala Park — between Beretania and River streets — will be reduced to one travel lane.

The public is advised to avoid the area and detour onto Beretania Street. The cross-streets of River, Maunakea, Smith, Nuuanu and Bethel, meanwhile, will remain open, allowing the public to traverse mauka and makai and to cross N. King Street.

The dedicated bus lane will also remain open.

Between 7 to 10 p.m., the production will conduct intermittent traffic control on remaining open travel lanes and the bus lane for up to three minutes at a time.

After 10 p.m., intermittent traffic holds will increase to up to 10 minutes.

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays, avoid driving through the area and use alternate routes if possible.

The Film Office says this is the first major project to film on Oahu in 2025.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide