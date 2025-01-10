Filming to disrupt Kaneohe-bound H-3 traffic on Saturday

The right lane and shoulder of H-3 freeway, Kaneohe-bound, on Saturday will be closed for the filming of the movie “The Wrecking Crew,” according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled from 8 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. from near the quarry to the turnaround point outside Harano Tunnel. The first traffic cone will be placed at 8 a.m.

“Due to nature of this shoot, which will be done by drone, Kaneohe-bound traffic may be held for 15 minutes on the Halawa side of the closure,” transportation officials said in a news release. “The 15-minute holds will not be permitted more than four times during the 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. time frame.”

DOT officials said they are allowing the closure to support the local film industry, and that the production will be allocating funds toward equipment used in the maintenance of the Harano Tunnel facility.

“The Wrecking Crew” is a movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista.