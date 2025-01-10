Surfer seriously injured at Pipeline

Honolulu lifeguards rescued an injured surfer from the Pipeline surf break on Oahu’s North Shore Thursday evening.

Honolulu Ocean Safety said just after 6:15 p.m., lifeguards retrieved the 26-year-old man from large surf via personal watercraft. The man had reportedly taken off on a wave, then fell and hit his face on the sharp reef.

On shore, lifeguards began medical assessment and treatment until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over with advanced life support.

The man, who suffered facial injuries, was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

On Thursday, lifeguards also rescued three surfers from outside the surf spot “Freddyland” on Oahu’s North Shore after the men were caught in a strong current and could not make it back to shore. The three were not injured.

Surf at the time of rescues Thursday was estimated at 10 to 15 feet, Ocean Safety said.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety reminds everyone of large, dangerous surf along Oahu’s North Shore and urges the public to pay attention to the warning signs, stay off of wet rocks and sand, and listen to the lifeguard’s safety warnings.

A high surf advisory for Oahu’s north- and west-facing shores remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.