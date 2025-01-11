Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, January 11, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

Hawaii women’s basketball team handles Fullerton for 3rd straight win

By Billy Hull

Today

Imani Perez scored a team-high 14 points and MeiLani McBee added 10 points and six rebounds to help the Hawaii women’s basketball team win its third straight game beating Cal State Fullerton, 54-44, tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

McBee shot 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and added a team-high six rebounds in a defensive battle from the start.

Hawaii (9-6, 3-2 Big West) was held to four points in the first quarter. Both teams had more turnovers than made field goals at halftime.

Perez scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and McBee’s putback with seconds remaining gave UH a 36-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Aaliyah Stanton had a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and three assists before fouling out to lead the Titans (2-14, 0-6), who have lost 11 in a row to the Rainbow Wahine.

Cal State Fullerton’s 25 points in the fourth quarter were six more than it scored in the first three quarters.

Hawaii will go back on the road for two games next week at Cal State Northridge on Thursday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide