Hawaii women’s basketball team handles Fullerton for 3rd straight win

Imani Perez scored a team-high 14 points and MeiLani McBee added 10 points and six rebounds to help the Hawaii women’s basketball team win its third straight game beating Cal State Fullerton, 54-44, tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

McBee shot 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and added a team-high six rebounds in a defensive battle from the start.

Hawaii (9-6, 3-2 Big West) was held to four points in the first quarter. Both teams had more turnovers than made field goals at halftime.

Perez scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half and McBee’s putback with seconds remaining gave UH a 36-19 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Aaliyah Stanton had a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and three assists before fouling out to lead the Titans (2-14, 0-6), who have lost 11 in a row to the Rainbow Wahine.

Cal State Fullerton’s 25 points in the fourth quarter were six more than it scored in the first three quarters.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Hawaii will go back on the road for two games next week at Cal State Northridge on Thursday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.