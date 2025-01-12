Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visitors asked to avoid Lanikai during roundabout project

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY CITY & COUNTY OF HONOLULU A rendering of Kalapawai Roundabout project

A rendering of Kalapawai Roundabout project

Honolulu Department of Transportation Services officials said they are implementing a weeks-long parking restriction in the Lanikai area to reduce traffic congestion during Phase 8 of the Kalapawai Roundabout construction project.

Starting this weekend, no parking is being allowed on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa drives in Lani­kai between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, DTS officials said Friday.

The parking restriction will remain in effect until the end of the current phase of the project, which is tentatively scheduled to conclude in mid-March.

Parking also is being restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa drives.

Visitors and other beach-goers are being asked to consider checking out other beaches along the windward coast or riding TheBus Route 671 from Kailua town for convenient alternative access to Lanikai.

DTS will leave in place temporary “sawhorse” road signs on affected streets in Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.

Residents traveling through the area should allow for extra time to get through Kalapawai and expect congestion during construction times.

Additional information on the project, construction schedules, detour patterns and remaining phase is available online at kalapawaiproject.com.

The federally funded project includes various improvements, including an upgraded roundabout with higher-quality materials, new sidewalks, raised pedestrian crossings in the immediate vicinity of the roundabout, and new drainage infrastructure to address frequent storm water ponding.

DTS said the drainage infrastructure will include permeable pavements, trench drains, pre-treatment tanks and rain gardens.

