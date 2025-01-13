Man, 47, charged in assault of EMS workers

A 47-year-old man pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 to felony charges that he assaulted two Emergency Medical Services workers who were treating him on New Year’s Eve.

On Jan. 3, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney charged Arsenio Vargas, 47, with two counts of assault in the second degree for the alleged assault of EMT Taisha Hughes-Kaluhiokalani and Paramedic Natacia Garcia, according to a statement from DPA this afternoon.

The pair were treating Vargas when he allegedly became agitated and “kicked Hughes-Kaluhiokalani and punched Garcia.”

“Our first responders have a difficult job protecting and caring for those in our community who are harmed or ill. Our emergency service providers treat some of the worst injuries and they provide outstanding care when we need it. We must take care of those who are entrusted with caring of our community and we will do our best to prosecute this case successfully,” said Prosecutor Steve Alm, in a statement.

The two EMS workers responded at 4:32 p.m. Dec. 31 to a state building located at 1000 Uluohia St.

Assault of an emergency medical services provider “while he or she is engaged in performing his or her duties” is a Class C Felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Vargas remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $11,000 bail. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jaclyn Sakamoto is handling the case.