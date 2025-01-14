Queen’s Health Systems dealing with ‘disruption to network‘

The Queen’s Health Systems’ information technology department is working to resolve “disruption to our network system” while executives assure that patient care and information is not affected.

“The Queen’s Health Systems is experiencing some disruption to our network system. Our IT team is addressing the issue and looking into the cause. Patient care and patient information is not affected,” Darlena Chadwick, the Queen’s Health Systems chief operating officer, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a statement.

A spokesperson for Queen’s declined to answer a Star-Advertiser question about whether or not the healthcare provider reported the outage to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a possible cyber attack. The Honolulu Police Department did not receive a report from Queen’s about the outage.

The FBI’s Honolulu division said it cannot “discuss or acknowledge the existence of an investigation.” Cybercrimes are the types of crimes the FBI “typically may have jurisdiction to investigate,” according to a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

In December 2021, Queen’s employee timekeeping software provider that services its workers statewide suffered a ransomware attack. In that attack, its workforce management solutions provider, Kronos, was hit with a ransomware attack that disrupted its employee timekeeping platform.

QHS is a nonprofit health care organization that manages four hospitals and over 70 preventive, specialty health care locations and labs throughout the Pacific region while employing about 10,000 caregivers, medical staff, and leadership, according to the nonprofit’s website.

On June 24, the FBI and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cautioned healthcare providers nationwide that cyber-criminals were targeting health care organizations.