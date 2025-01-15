Hawaii’s Department of Law Enforcement director resigns

The director of the state Department of Law Enforcement resigned and a Honolulu Police Department major has been nominated to replace him, according to a news release from Gov. Josh Green.

No reason for the resignation of Jordan Lowe, who became the first director of the standalone state department last year, was immediately provided by state officials. The news release from Green’s office did not include a statement from Lowe.

Lowe has more than 40 years of law enforcement and worked as director of the Department of Law Enforcement and Deputy Director for Law Enforcement for the Department of Public Safety since 2020.

Lowe is credited by Green with initiating the framework for the DLE department.

HPD Maj. Mike Lambert, a former officer of the year who leads the department’s narcotics/vice division, was a finalist to serve as HPD chief before the police commission picked Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan.

Lambert has more than 22 years of experience in law enforcement and a “proven track record of leadership and community engagement” and is “poised to bring innovative and effective strategies to enhance the department and provide safety for our community,” according to Green.

“Mike Lambert has dedicated his career to protecting and serving the people of Hawaii with integrity and commitment,” said Green in a statement. “His deep understanding of public safety, combined with his ability to lead with compassion and innovation, makes him the ideal choice to lead DLE. I am confident he will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our communities while upholding the highest standards of justice.”

Green lauded Lowe for playing an “instrumental role” in establishing the DLE as its own agency, ensuring a “strong foundation” for its mission of statewide public safety.”

“His vision, dedication, and meaningful contributions have left an indelible mark on the department, and we thank him for his years of service to Hawaii,” said Green.

Lambert will start his new role Feb. 1.

“It is an honor to be nominated as Director of the State Department of Law Enforcement,” said Lambert. “I am committed to working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners, community leaders and residents to ensure a safer, stronger Hawaii. Together, we will address the challenges facing our state and build on the department’s foundation of excellence and accountability.”

Deputy Jared Redulla will serve as interim director in the meantime. Lambert’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Hawaii State Senate.