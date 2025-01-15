Police: Waimea man, 84, died after being pinned between 2 cars

Hawaii island police have identified a man who died last month after being pinned between two vehicles in Hamakua.

Police have identified the man as Colin Perry, 84, of Waimea.

Police said at 12:42 p.m. on Dec. 15, Perry was driving his Toyota Tacoma truck when he reportedly struck the rear of a parked Honda Pilot along a gravel road north of Mamane Street and Mamalahoa Highway. No one was in the parked vehicle.

Officers said Perry got out of his truck, which then started moving, pinning him between the truck’s driver’s side and the rear of the Honda Pilot. He was eventually able to free himself, police said, and bystanders prevented the truck from moving any further.

Hawaii County firefighters took Perry to North Hawaii Community Hospital with internal injuries, where he was stabilized, but remained in critical condition.

He was later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. Police recently confirmed Perry died on Dec. 20 on Oahu.

Police said it was Hawaii island’s 29th fatality for 2024, but that it is being considered a non-traffic fatality because the incident occurred on private property. Police said there were two non-traffic fatalities in 2024 compared to one in 2023.

An investigation remains ongoing. Police ask witnesses to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov.