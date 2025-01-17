HLTA plans 5th annual Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show in June

The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association has announced that it plans to hold its fifth annual Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show in June.

Organizers said the event, which is the official trade show of HLTA, will bring together vendors, service providers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, students and leaders in the hotel and restaurant industries and related service companies.

The 2025 show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 18-19 at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall & Arena. Admission is free, but HLTA said attendees must pre-register online and be approved prior to arrival.

“Our goal is to deliver a dynamic expo that provides unparalleled value for exhibitors and attendees alike,” Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president and CEO, said in a news release. “This year, we are excited to continue our tradition of excellence with some standout features.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our major sponsors, Sysco Hawai‘i, Domino’s Hawai‘i, CNHA and Avendra, as well as our longtime partner, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, for their continued support in making this event a success,” he said.

Star-Advertiser President and Publisher Dennis Francis said, “Working closely with our partners, Hawaii’s newspaper is committed to facilitating business and serving our community. Our team is proud to assist HLTA in its efforts and pleased with the growth of this important industry event. The Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show is an all-inclusive resource bringing the best of Hawai‘i and the Pacific Rim together.”

For exhibitor information, attendee pre-registration and more details, go to HawaiiHotelAndRestaurant Show.com, or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, call Star Events at 808-529-4796.