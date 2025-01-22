Ex-Maui police officer pleads not guilty in federal case

A 40-year-old former Maui Police Department officer accused of tasing a suspect who surrendered then lying about it in a police report pleaded not guilty today, according to federal court records.

Carlos Frate was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 16 and charged with deprivation of civil rights under the color of law and making a false report. MPD fired Frate earlier this month.

He pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom A. Trader who order Frate released on an unsecured $50,000 bond. Frate is scheduled for trial before Senior U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright on March 25.

Among the conditions of release, the 14-year MPD veteran must surrender all “firearms and ammunition to an agent approved by Pretrial Services” by Monday , according to court records.

After investigating Frate, MPD gave the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The federal charges stem from a Jan. 6, 2024, incident when Frate responded to a disorderly conduct call in Kihei and allegedly tased a man without ordering him to surrender and shocked him again after he was on the ground.

Frate also allegedly created a fake narrative included in his MPD Incident/Investigation Report that the male suspect assumed a fighting stance and refused commands to get on the ground and give up, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Frate faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the deprivation of civil rights charge, and up to 20 years in prison on the false report charge.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Albanese. Frate’s attorney is Megan K. Kau.