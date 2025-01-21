Maui police officer, 40, facing federal charges

A 40-year-old Maui Police Department officer is facing federal charges after he allegedly tased a suspect who surrendered and falsified a police report to cover it up, according to Acting United States Attorney Kenneth M. Sorenson.

Carlos Frate was indicted by a federal grand jury Jan. 16 and charged with deprivation of civil rights under color of law and making a false report “in relation to and in contemplation of a matter within the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” according to the indictment.

The Maui Police Department made the initial referral to the federal government, and the charges resulted from an investigation by the FBI and MPD. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Albanese.

It was not immediately made public what incident Frate was responding to that caused him to use his taser on a suspect.

Frate also allegedly created a fake narrative included in his Maui Police Department Incident/Investigation Report.

Frate wrote that as he got out of his police car, a man referred to in federal court documents as “M.P.” took a “fighting stance as [he] clenched his fists next to his body.”

Frate wrote that he ordered M.P. to “get on the ground” before tasing him and that M.P. “continued standing in a fighting stance,” and Frate tased him again, according to the indictment.

He allegedly “omitted that M.P. had complied with Frate’s direction to get on the ground before Frate tased him again.”

M.P.’s hands were open and M.P. was not in a fighting stance when Frate “initially approached M.P.” drew his taser and fired without having first ordered M.P. “to get on the ground” and tased hi again after he got on the ground and surrendered.

Frate’s arraignment is set for Wednesday.

If convicted, Frate faces up to ten years in federal prison on the deprivation of civil rights charge, and up to 20 years in prison on the false report charge.