Kalihi house fire displaces family of 5

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a home in Kalihi overnight, displacing five people.

The Honolulu Fire Department says it received a 911 call at 12:23 a.m. today for a house fire on the 900 block on Winant Street in Kalihi. Ten units with about 39 personnel responded.

The first unit that arrived on scene found a family home fully involved in fire.

Firefighters began an aggresive fire attack from the exterior, HFD said, while additional arriving units worked to control flames advancing on nearby homes.

The fire was brought under control at 12:42 a.m., and extinguished at 12:58 a.m.

HFD conducted searches and confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting five people displaced by the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s origin and cause, plus estimated damages.