Windward-bound lanes of H-3 freeway closed after fatal crash

All Windward Oahu-bound lanes of H-3 freeway are shut down this afternoon due to a fatal motor vehicle collision, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the crash at 3:44 p.m. and “assisted with the death pronouncement” of a woman, who was approximately 30 years old. No other injuries were reported, they said.

Honolulu police said in an alert that “all Kailua/Kaneohe-bound traffic on the H-3 from the town-side will be turned around to use an alternate route.”

Hawaii Department of Transportation officials said in a social media post, “H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound is closed before the Likelike offramp due to a motor vehicle crash. HPD turning vehicles around at the Haiku swing gates.”

Motorists should expect expect delays and drive with caution, police said.