Maui firefighters rescue 3 from rising waters at Iao Stream

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 1:11 p.m.

Maui

COURTESY MFD

Maui firefighters on Sunday afternoon rescued three girls trapped by rising waters on an island in Iao Stream, according to the Maui County Fire Department.

The Maui Fire Department said it received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Sunday for a swiftwater rescue at Iao Stream, mauka of Mokuhau Park. The battalion chief, two engines and Air 1 helicopter responded.

Firefighters found the three girls, ages 14, 14 and 15, on a large rock in the middle of the stream, stranded by fast-moving and rising waters. MFD’s Air 1 helicopter was able to lift the three teens, all Maui residents, to safety. No injuries were reported.

MFD said in its report the rising water was due to rain mauka.

“It does not need to be raining where you are to create hazardous flooding conditions in streams, gulches, and drainages,” said MFD in a social media post.

Maui was under a flood watch on Sunday, and under flood advisory this morning as heavy showers and thunderstorms hit the east side of the Valley Isle. More heavy rains are expected this week

