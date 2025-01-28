Lava flows again in Kilauea volcano’s summit caldera

Kilauea is erupting again in Halemaumau crater.

The current eruption began at 6:41 p.m. Monday in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

This is the seventh episode of the eruption within the summit caldera, Kaluapele, that began Dec. 23.

Fountain-fed lava flows from the north and south vents are erupting this morning onto the crater floor, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Lava fountains were reaching average heights of 130 to 150 feet at 7:40 a.m. today, HVO scientists said.

Earthquake counts remain low, with less than 10 small earthquakes beneath the summit and rift zones.

All eruptive activity is occurring within the park, and no unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, according to HVO.

Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s Hair) that may impact the park and nearby communities.