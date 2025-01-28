Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 72° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Lava flows again in Kilauea volcano’s summit caldera

By Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today Last updated 10:57 a.m.

Hawaii islandVolcanoes

COURTESY USGS This U.S. Geological Survey web camera view this morning shows lava flowing during the seventh lava-fountaining episode of the on-again, off-again eruption that began on Dec. 23.

COURTESY USGS

This U.S. Geological Survey web camera view this morning shows lava flowing during the seventh lava-fountaining episode of the on-again, off-again eruption that began on Dec. 23.

Kilauea is erupting again in Halemaumau crater.

The current eruption began at 6:41 p.m. Monday in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

This is the seventh episode of the eruption within the summit caldera, Kaluapele, that began Dec. 23.

Fountain-fed lava flows from the north and south vents are erupting this morning onto the crater floor, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Lava fountains were reaching average heights of 130 to 150 feet at 7:40 a.m. today, HVO scientists said.

Earthquake counts remain low, with less than 10 small earthquakes beneath the summit and rift zones.

All eruptive activity is occurring within the park, and no unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, according to HVO.

Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s Hair) that may impact the park and nearby communities.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide