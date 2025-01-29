OCCC guard pleads guilty to importing illegal aerial fireworks

An adult corrections officer pleaded guilty today to two fireworks offenses after he had nearly 95 pounds of illegal aerials shipped to the Oahu Community Correctional Center in 2022, according to the state Department of the Attorney General.

Gilchrist Fernandez, 35, pleaded guilty to importing aerial devices without a license, and a “criminal attempt” at discharging aerial devices of 25 lbs or more without a license between Nov. 9, 2022, and Dec. 6, 2022, according to state court records.

Both offenses are class “C” felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. In exchange for his guilty plea, Fernandez will be ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and faces up to 90 days in prison.

He waived indictment and entered guilty pleas as part of a plea agreement finalized with the AG’s office in November 2024. Fernandez’s sentencing is scheduled for June 18 at 8:30 a.m.

“While working as an adult corrections officer, Mr. Fernandez had almost 95 pounds of aerial fireworks mailed to OCCC, the very correctional facility that he had a duty to secure,” said Attorney General Anne E. Lopez, in a statement. “We cannot and will not tolerate this type of flagrant criminal conduct. Our investigation involved detailed financial tracing that followed the money to the point of purchase at a fireworks vendor in Nevada. I want to express my gratitude to our law enforcement partners for assisting with both scientific and technical analysis of the aerial device fireworks that were seized.”

Fernandez’s attorney, Myles S. Breiner, declined comment.

Fernandez did “intentionally import aerial devices, to wit, AF One, Click Bang, and Throat Punch aerial devices weighing a total of 94.23 pounds, without having a valid license issued,” according to a Jan. 27 state criminal complaint.

Fernandez’s guilty pleas come after an “extensive multi-agency investigation” that included the AG’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division and Investigations Division, the Honolulu Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“More important than risking his career, this individual risked the safety of everyone who unknowingly came into contact with the highly flammable parcels. HPD will continue to work with our partners to investigate illegal fireworks activities that endanger lives and property,” Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said in a statement.

The USPS issued a statement reminding customers that “illegal, hazardous, and dangerous items are always prohibited in the mail stream.”

“This includes items such as explosive devices, including fireworks or other highly flammable materials that put both our employees and customers at risk. The Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service are committed to the safety and security of postal employees, customers, and transportation networks and remain vigilant in safeguarding the mail stream against any article that might pose a hazard to health, safety, property, or the environment,” read the statement.