TODAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College women: Nebraska at Hawaii,

4 p.m., at T.C. Ching Complex.

BASEBALL

ILH: Damien at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. St. Francis at Ala Wai Field; Hanalani vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Central Oahu Regional Park. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA East: Kalaheo at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Castle at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Kapolei; Campbell at Nanakuli; Mililani at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:45 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Hanalani, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy at Hanalani, 5 p.m.

OIA Boys: Anuenue at Kalani (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kalaheo (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; Farrington at Castle, Kailua at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Moanalua; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity matches to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA: Aiea at Campbell, Kailua at Kaiser, Kaimuki at Nanakuli, Kalani at Castle, Kapolei at Mililani, Roosevelt at Moanalua, Waianae at McKinley, Waipahu at Pearl City; games begin at 3 p.m.

GOLF

OIA: At Barbers Point, 11:30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Illinois at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

OIA: Aiea vs. Waianae at Pearlridge Courts, Castle at Moanalua, Farrington at Kaiser, Kailua at Roosevelt, Kaimuki at Kalani, Kalaheo at McKinley, Kapolei at Radford, Mililani at Leilehua, Pearl City at Campbell, Waialua at Waipahu; matches begin at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Leilehua at Aiea, Mililani at Waipahu, Nanakuli at Kapolei, Radford at Campbell, Waialua at Waianae; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park–Pearl City vs. Farrington, 3:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Campbell, 4:35 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Castle, 5:40 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Moanalua, 6:45 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Waialua, 7:50 p.m.

College Women

At Turlock, Calif.

Hawaii Hilo 7, Stanislaus State 2

AVCA DIVISION I-II MEN’S POLL

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (25) 375 19-0 1

2. BYU 347 18-4 2

3. UCLA 321 19-5 4

4. UC Irvine 289 16-5 5

5. Pepperdine 271 13-6 7

6. Loyola-Chicago 253 17-4 6

7. Hawaii 225 13-6 3

8. Cal State Northridge 190 12-7 10

9. Ohio State 185 15-4 9

10. Lewis 159 14-8 8

11. Ball State 117 13-9 11

12. UC Santa Barbara 101 9-7 12

13. Grand Canyon 68 15-8 13

14. Concordia Irvine 45 10-12 14

15. Fort Wayne 30 15-7 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Penn State 20, George Mason 4.

OIA

Boys Varsity

Aiea def. Nanakuli 25-20, 25-23

Boys JV

Nanakuli def. Aiea 21-15, 21-16

AVCA COLLEGIATE POLL

Rec PV

1. Pepperdine 15-2 1

2. UCLA 14-3 2

3. Hawaii 13-3 5

4. Southern Cal 11-6 3

5. Long Beach State 7-1 8

6. Florida State 12-5 4

7. Cal Poly 12-2 6

8. South Carolina 12-2 9

9. Georgia State 12-5 11

10. LSU 7-9 7

11. Arizona 9-3 10

12. Grand Canyon 7-7 12

13. Florida International 10-5 13

14. Stanford 8-4 14

15. Loyola Marymount 7-6 16

16. California 11-1 19

17. Stetson 10-5 15

18. Tulane 9-3 17

19. Washington 2-1 18

20. Florida Atlantic 8-8 20

Others receiving votes: College of Charleston, TCU, Saint Mary’s, Arizona State, Florida Gulf Coast, Nebraska, North Florida, Houston Baptist, Cal State-Northridge.

OIA Girls

Saturday

Castle 11, Kailua 6

Goal scorers—Cast: Leila Anne Figueroa-Kapahu 8, Kamaluonalani Ida, Destiny Marrero, Leila Schenk. Kail: Kinnedy Robertson 2, Cassie Charles, Fallon Donaldson, Reese McMurray, Jaime Tamaye.