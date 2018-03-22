CALENDAR Today BASEBALL ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas Field; St. Francis vs. Hanalani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Read More

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas Field; St. Francis vs. Hanalani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Farrington at Kailua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College men: Hawaii vs. Oklahoma State, noon, at Maui

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Damien at Le Jardin, St. Francis at Hanalani, University at Punahou I-AA, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.

OIA Boys: Anuenue at Kaiser (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaimuki (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; Castle at Kailua, Farrington at Kalaheo, Kalani at Kahuku, Moanalua at McKinley; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity matches to follow.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA: Kalaheo at Kaiser, 3 p.m.

Bulletin board

Rainbow Wahine Soccer

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team will be participating in a clinic at the Maui High School soccer field on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Registration is open to the first 300 applicants between the ages of 5 and 18.

VOLLEYBALL

Oia Boys

Radford def. Campbell 25-17, 25-12

Kapolei def. Nanakuli 25-19, 25-19

Junior Varsity

Radford def. Campbell 21-18, 21-13

Nanakuli def. Kapolei 10-21, 21-13, 15-12.

TENNIS

OIA Boys

Moanalua 5, Castle 0

Kalani 5, Kaimuki 0

Kalani 4, Roosevelt 1

OiA girls

Moanalua 4, Castle 1

Kalani 5, Kaimuki 0

Roosevelt 3, Kalani 2

Ilh girls

‘Iolani 5, St. Francis 0

ILH

Maryknoll 7, Kamehameha 6

W—Aloha Akaka. L—Reese Mokuau. Sv—Kahilu McNicoll.

Leading hitters—KS: Tausani Tavale 2-3, run, walk, SB; Dallas Millwood 2-2, two runs, two walks; Stephens 1-2, run, two walks; Maiah Motta 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, run; Alyssa Mahoe 1-3, run, walk; Gabby Tyrell 1-3, triple, RBI. Mryk: Nohea Hee 1-3, double, 3 RBIs; Logan Carlos 1-2, RBI, 2 HBP; Liliana Thomas 2-4, two runs; McNicoll 1-1, HR, RBI, three runs, two walks.

Mid-Pacific 7, Pac-Five 1

W—Kaalea Hanawahine. L— Kalyn Kershner

Leading hitters—MPI: Taylor Estrada 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Marissa Nishihara 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Taga 2-3, 2 runs.

OIA

Radford 10, Kaimuki 0

W—Elisa Santoyo. L— Lei Mauricio.

Leading hitters—Rad: Kaylee Roberts 2-3, 2 runs; Nohea Akana 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Selina Tavarez 1-3, 2 runs; Mahea Hetrick 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Kenci Faith 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

Makua Alii

Bad Company 15, Lokahi 3

Hui Ohana 14, Fat Katz 10

Waipio 14, Firehouse 13

Aikane 18, Action 11

Hikina 10, Sportsmen 0

Yankees 14, Na Kahuna 10

Na Pueo 14, Makules 3

Xpress 22, Golden Eagles 10

BASEBALL

OIA

Campbell 2, Aiea 0

W—Jamin Kalaola. L—Jacob Filio.

Leading hitters—Camp: Ikaika Ganacial 1-2, RBI. Aiea: Makana Fujiyama-Tauala 2-2.

Kaiser 2, Kailua 1

W—Pono Lyman. L—Stone Parker.

Leading hitters—Kais: Jace Okamoto 1-2, run, RBI. Kail: Kalua Neves 1-1, run, RBI.

Kaimuki 8, Nanakuli 3

W—Christopher Bryant. L— Cheyenne Lute.

Leading hitters—Kaim: Mason Moananu 2-3, 3 RBI; Koby Moananu 2-3, 3 runs. Nan: Chris Fernandez 2-4, run.

Waianae 22, McKinley 0

W—Kaleo Akiona. L— McKenna Hirano.

Leading hitters—Wain: Braiden Ayala 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Teva Foster 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaleo Akiona 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Braedyn Chong 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Konan Keliikona 2-4, run, RBI; Macaiah Borling 1-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Joeden Hewlen 1-1, run, 3 RBI.

Castle 3, Kalani 2

W—Nainoa Gaspar. L— Jarod Kaneshiro.

Leading hitters—Cast: Kade Kaupiko 2-3, run; Blake Hamada 3-3, 2 runs. Kaln: Kekoa Gabriel 2-4, run.

Mililani 3, Kapolei 2

W—Cole Mayeshiro. L— Andrei Stoyanow.

Leading hitters—Kap: Isaac Badua 1-3, run; Stoyanow 1-3, run; Dray Kawewehi 1-3, RBI; Alex Rodriguez 1-3, RBI. Mil: Korrey Siracusa 2-4, RBI; Noah Domogsac 1-3, run.

Moanalua 9, Roosevelt 0

W—Christian Capinia. L— Noah Nakamura.

Leading hitters—Moa: Andrew Oasay 2-3, run, RBI; Zac Tachino 2-2, run, RBI.

Pearl City 3, Waipahu 2

W—Alika Almarez. L— Gabriel Ballesteros.

Leading hitters—PC: Matt Aribal 1-2, run; Carter Hirano 2 RBI. Waip: Riki Nishizawa 2-3, 2 RBI.