March 22, 2018

March 22, 2018
CALENDAR
Today
BASEBALL
ILH: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m., at Goeas Field; St. Francis vs. Hanalani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park; Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.
OIA: Kahuku at Waialua, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
ILH: ‘Iolani vs. St. Francis, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.
OIA East: Farrington at Kailua, 3 p.m.
OIA Division II: Waialua at Aiea, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College men: Hawaii vs. Oklahoma State, noon, at Maui
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division II boys: Damien at Le Jardin, St. Francis at Hanalani, University at Punahou I-AA, 5 p.m.
ILH Division III boys: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.
OIA Boys: Anuenue at Kaiser (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kaimuki (varsity only), 5:30 p.m.; Castle at Kailua, Farrington at Kalaheo, Kalani at Kahuku, Moanalua at McKinley; junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m., varsity matches to follow.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
College: Seton Hall at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
OIA: Kalaheo at Kaiser, 3 p.m.

Bulletin board
Rainbow Wahine Soccer
The Rainbow Wahine soccer team will be participating in a clinic at the Maui High School soccer field on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Registration is open to the first 300 applicants between the ages of 5 and 18.

VOLLEYBALL
Oia Boys
Radford def. Campbell 25-17, 25-12
Kapolei def. Nanakuli 25-19, 25-19
Junior Varsity
Radford def. Campbell 21-18, 21-13
Nanakuli def. Kapolei 10-21, 21-13, 15-12.

TENNIS

OIA Boys
Moanalua 5, Castle 0
Kalani 5, Kaimuki 0
Kalani 4, Roosevelt 1

OiA girls
Moanalua 4, Castle 1
Kalani 5, Kaimuki 0
Roosevelt 3, Kalani 2

Ilh girls
‘Iolani 5, St. Francis 0

ILH
Maryknoll 7, Kamehameha 6
W—Aloha Akaka. L—Reese Mokuau. Sv—Kahilu McNicoll.
Leading hitters—KS: Tausani Tavale 2-3, run, walk, SB; Dallas Millwood 2-2, two runs, two walks; Stephens 1-2, run, two walks; Maiah Motta 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, run; Alyssa Mahoe 1-3, run, walk; Gabby Tyrell 1-3, triple, RBI. Mryk: Nohea Hee 1-3, double, 3 RBIs; Logan Carlos 1-2, RBI, 2 HBP; Liliana Thomas 2-4, two runs; McNicoll 1-1, HR, RBI, three runs, two walks.

Mid-Pacific 7, Pac-Five 1
W—Kaalea Hanawahine. L— Kalyn Kershner
Leading hitters—MPI: Taylor Estrada 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Marissa Nishihara 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Taga 2-3, 2 runs.

OIA
Radford 10, Kaimuki 0
W—Elisa Santoyo. L— Lei Mauricio.
Leading hitters—Rad: Kaylee Roberts 2-3, 2 runs; Nohea Akana 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Selina Tavarez 1-3, 2 runs; Mahea Hetrick 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Kenci Faith 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

Makua Alii
Bad Company 15, Lokahi 3
Hui Ohana 14, Fat Katz 10
Waipio 14, Firehouse 13
Aikane 18, Action 11
Hikina 10, Sportsmen 0
Yankees 14, Na Kahuna 10
Na Pueo 14, Makules 3
Xpress 22, Golden Eagles 10

BASEBALL

OIA
Campbell 2, Aiea 0
W—Jamin Kalaola. L—Jacob Filio.
Leading hitters—Camp: Ikaika Ganacial 1-2, RBI. Aiea: Makana Fujiyama-Tauala 2-2.
Kaiser 2, Kailua 1
W—Pono Lyman. L—Stone Parker.
Leading hitters—Kais: Jace Okamoto 1-2, run, RBI. Kail: Kalua Neves 1-1, run, RBI.
Kaimuki 8, Nanakuli 3
W—Christopher Bryant. L— Cheyenne Lute.
Leading hitters—Kaim: Mason Moananu 2-3, 3 RBI; Koby Moananu 2-3, 3 runs. Nan: Chris Fernandez 2-4, run.
Waianae 22, McKinley 0
W—Kaleo Akiona. L— McKenna Hirano.
Leading hitters—Wain: Braiden Ayala 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Teva Foster 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaleo Akiona 3-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Braedyn Chong 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Konan Keliikona 2-4, run, RBI; Macaiah Borling 1-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Joeden Hewlen 1-1, run, 3 RBI.
Castle 3, Kalani 2
W—Nainoa Gaspar. L— Jarod Kaneshiro.
Leading hitters—Cast: Kade Kaupiko 2-3, run; Blake Hamada 3-3, 2 runs. Kaln: Kekoa Gabriel 2-4, run.
Mililani 3, Kapolei 2
W—Cole Mayeshiro. L— Andrei Stoyanow.
Leading hitters—Kap: Isaac Badua 1-3, run; Stoyanow 1-3, run; Dray Kawewehi 1-3, RBI; Alex Rodriguez 1-3, RBI. Mil: Korrey Siracusa 2-4, RBI; Noah Domogsac 1-3, run.
Moanalua 9, Roosevelt 0
W—Christian Capinia. L— Noah Nakamura.
Leading hitters—Moa: Andrew Oasay 2-3, run, RBI; Zac Tachino 2-2, run, RBI.
Pearl City 3, Waipahu 2
W—Alika Almarez. L— Gabriel Ballesteros.
Leading hitters—PC: Matt Aribal 1-2, run; Carter Hirano 2 RBI. Waip: Riki Nishizawa 2-3, 2 RBI.

