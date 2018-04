TODAY BASEBALL >> ILH: Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m., at Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> ILH: Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; St. Francis vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m., at Ala Wai; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

>> ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

>> OIA East: Castle at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kailua at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA West: Leilehua at Mililani; Campbell at Waianae; Pearl City at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

>> OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Kahuku at Aiea. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Clash of the Titans tournament: Mira Costa (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m., Sage Creek (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 7 p.m., games at Punahou.

>> ILH boys Division I: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m.

>> ILH boys Division II: Le Jardin at St. Francis, 5 p.m.; University at Saint Louis, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou-II at Damien, 6:15 p.m.

>> ILH boys Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 5 p.m. at Hanalani.

>> OIA boys: Farrington at Kalani, Kailua at McKinley, Moanalua at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at Castle, Anuenue at Kahuku (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.), Kaimuki at Kaiser (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); junior varsity matches begin at 5:30 p.m.; varsity matches to follow.

WATER POLO

>> ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m., at Kamehameha; Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: playoff, if necessary

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

>> OIA: McKinley at Waialua, Mililani at Leilehua, Roosevelt at Kaiser; games begin at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

>> Big West: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4 p.m.

WATER POLO

>> OIA girls: At Central Oahu Regional Park: Mililani vs. Castle, 7:20 p.m. (completion of suspended game); Waialua vs. Pearl City, 7:40 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kalaheo vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m.; Waipahu vs. Kailua, 4:35 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Clash of the Titans tournament: Sage Creek (Calif.) vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m., Mira Costa (Calif.) vs. Punahou, 7 p.m., games at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL: ILH VARSITY BOYS

>> Mid-Pacific def. Maryknoll 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

>> Christian Academy def. Island Pacific 25-14, 25-13, 25-18

>> Hawaiian Mission def. Lanakila Baptist 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21

BIIF VARSITY BOYS

>> Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Pahoa 25-10, 25-18, 25-21

WATER POLO: OIA GIRLS

>> Leilehua 13, Waipahu 0

Goal-Scorers — Leil: Kaya Takashige 4, Taylor Dinsmore 2, Mariah Roman 2, Hannah Kuder, Megan Okuma, Brina Peters, Paana Resurrection, Kamaile Sorge.

>> Roosevelt 11, Campbell 5

Goal-Scorers — Camp: Kelia Choi 2, Tatiana Troupe 2, Ashley Badis. Roos: Lauren Croll 6, Emiko Tajima 3, Hailey Oyadomoi 2

>> Kapolei 4, Kalani 2

Goal-Scorers — Kaln: Angela Pacheco, Malia Neumann. Kap: Annika Edwards 2, Angela Silva, Lilianna Ebel.

>> Mililani 5, Farrington 0

>> Farrington forfeit

>> Kalaheo 9, Moanalua 8

Goal-Scorers — Kalh: Porsha Brandt 3, Malia Moritz 2, Mattea Jergovic 2, Madison Schell , Elle Foehr. Moa: Camryn Tabiolo 4, Emma McRae 2, Isabella McRae, Kiari Babineaux.

>> Kaiser 6, Kahuku 5

Goal-Scorers — Kah: Sophie Wilson 3, Ava Countryman 2. Kais: Taylor Kuroiwa 2, Sarah Zhao, Kanoko Niimura, Megan Kaneshiro, Erin Patterson.

SOFTBALL: ILH

>> Mid-Pacific 5, Kamehameha 4

W—Darian Konno. L—Momi Lyman. Leading hitters—MPI: Alyssa Nakagawa 2-3, 2 runs; Marissa Nishihara 2-3, run, RBI. KS: Shaylee Alani 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

BASEBALL: OIA

>> Kahuku 6, McKinley 4

W—Andrew Kohlert. L—Elijah Vincent. Leading hitters—Kah: McKenna Cameron 2-4, run; Cypress Abraham 2 runs; Wake Widner 2-3, 2 runs; 3 RBI; McK: Hao Lin Gao 3-4, run.

>> Farrington 4, Kaimuki 2

W—Caleb Sherman. L—Koby Moananu. Leading hitters—Farr: Christian Castilliano 1-3, run, RBI.

>> Moanalua 14, Kaiser 13

W—Christian Capinia . L—Jakey Nam. Leading hitters—Moa: Andrew Oasay 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Mathis Yamamoto 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; McCade Ho 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Tyler Nakata 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Capinia 2-5, run, 2 RBI. Kais: Tyler Dyball 2 runs, RBI; Brock Perreira 2 runs; Antonio Omphroy 2-4, 3 runs, RBI; Kennedy Chun 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Christian Reasoner 4-4, run, 5 RBI.

>> Kalani 9, Kalaheo 0

W—Ryan Arquero . L—Noa Lapera. Leading hitters—Kaln: Jarod Kaneshiro 2-2, run, RBI; Travis Toyama 2-2, run, RBI.

>> Campbell 4, Kapolei 1

W—Ayzek Silva . L—Dreydon Kawewehi. Leading hitters—Camp: Roy Clemens-Diaz 1-2, RBI.

>> Mililani 8, Waipahu 3

W—Cole Mayeshiro . L—Gabriel Ballesteros. Leading hitters—Waip: Rayson Carriaga 2-4, run, RBI. Mil: Shea Yamaguchi 3 runs; JR Suehisa 2-3, run, RBI; Austin Dela Cruz 2-3, RBI.

TENNIS: OIA PLAYOFFS

Varsity Girls

>> Mililani def. Kalani 3-0

>> Pearl City def. McKinley 3-0

Varsity Boys

>> Mililani def. Moanalua 3-0

>> Pearl City def. Kalani 3-2

ILH

>> ‘Iolani def. Le Jardin 5-0

BULLETIN BOARD: PENINSULA COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Peninsula College women’s head basketball coach Alison Crumb will be holding a recruiting showcase at Radford High School on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., free of charge to female student athletes in Oahu. There will be individual drills, skill developlment, scrimmages and a player, parent and coach discussion forum.