CALENDAR Today BASKETBALL HD Men’s League: Championship, Ultimate Roofing vs. Lei Lei’s, 7:30 p.m. at Maryknoll School. HD Women’s League: Championship­,-Elite Parking vs. Fysiotherapie, 6 p.m., at Maryknoll Gym. Friday No local sporting events scheduled. Read More

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Aikane 19, Hui Ohana 10

Zen 15, Hikina 3

Na Pueo 17, Na Kahuna 4

Firehouse 23, Hawaiians 13

Bad Company 14, Action 13

Yankees 7, Xpress 6

Makules 7, Golden Eagles 5

Waipio 16, Fat Katz 8

Sportsmen 10, Lokahi 0

BASEBALL

12U Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Regional

At Long Beach, Calif.

Hawaii Diamonds Baseball 11,

NW Bakersfield (Calif.) 0, 4 inn.

W— Kaiden Sonoda-Fukumoto (4 K)

Leading hitters—HDB: Connor Dempsey 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs; Caleb Lauif 2-3, run, RBI; Cody Branco 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Jayden Gabrillo 2-2, 2b, run, 4 RBIs.

At Hanford, Conn.

Rip City 7, Frontier Cerritos (Calif.) 6

11U Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Regional

At Bakersfield, Calif.

KRU Baseball 14,

Taylorsville (Utah) 0, 4 inn.

W—Chavis Calleon (3 IP, 4 Ks)

Leading hitters—KRU: Jace Noda 2-2, run, 2 RBIs; Moe Passi 3-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

At Bakersfield, Calif.

LA Baseball 7, Visalia (Calif.) 3

Leading hitters—LAB: Alaka’i Kiakona 2-3, 2 runs; Keola Young 2-2, 2 runs; Logan Sanchez 2-3, run, RBI; Keahonuimaikeakua Kapana 2-3, run, RBI.

10U Cal Ripken Pacific Southwest Regional

At Kingston, Calif.

KRU Baseball 4,

Long Beach/Los Altos 3

W—Alex Tabangcura (4 IP, 5 K). S—Slade Sarono.

Leading hitters—KRU: Tabangcura 3-3, 2 runs; Sarono 2-3, 3b, run; Baren Banis 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs.