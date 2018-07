CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL USA Men: Red/Blue scrimmage, 7 p.m. at Kamehameha Schools. SATURDAY VOLLEYBALL USA Men: Red/Blue scrimmage, 6 p.m. at Kalani High gym. Hawaii Island Movers Aoba Baseball Festa Thursday, at Yokohama, Japan Nittaidai Read More

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

USA Men: Red/Blue scrimmage, 7 p.m. at Kamehameha Schools.

SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

USA Men: Red/Blue scrimmage, 6 p.m. at Kalani High gym.

Hawaii Island Movers

Aoba Baseball Festa

Thursday, at Yokohama, Japan

Nittaidai 4, Hawaii Island Movers 3

Wednesday

At Yokohama, Japan

Kokugakuin University 10, Hawaii Island Movers 0

8u Cal Ripken Pacific

Southwest Regional

Thursday, at Carbon, Utah

KRU Baseball 8’s 15, Tulare (Calif.) 8

W–Kaisen Montero 2 IP, 0 runs, 4 K’s.

Leading hitters–KRU: Mikah Noda 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kaisen Montero 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.

Note: KRU Baseball 8’s (3-0) finished pool play undefeated and earned a bye into the semifinals. The semifinal and championship game will be played on Saturday.

13u Pacific Southwest

Regional

Thursday, at Surprise, Ariz.

Nationals 3, Torrance (Calif.) 1

W–Spencer Rego 4 IP, 0 runs, 2 K’s.

S–Elijah Ickes.

Leading hitters–N: Raine Yoshida 2-3, RBI.

Note: Nationals (3-1) play an elimination game against Tri-Valley (Calif.) today.

14U Pacific Southwest

Regional

At Price, Uah

Completion of suspended game from Tuesday, July 24

Go Nuts 11, Hamilton (Ariz.) 7, 18 innings

W–Makai Miyamoto 4 1/3 IP, 0 runs, 4 K’s

Wednesday, game 2

Go Nuts 4, Heartwell (Calif.) 3, 8 innings

W–Reese Carganilla 3 IP, 0 runs, K.

15u Pacific Southwest

Regional

Thursday, at Surprise, Ariz.

Torrance (Calif.) 10, Salty Crew 7

Leading hitters–SC: Jeremiah Lono 2-3, 2 runs.

Note: Salty Crew (3-1) plays an elimination game against Bel-Mateo (Calif.) today.