Calendar
TODAY
No major local events scheduled.
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaii Invitational–Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 11:30 a.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.; matches at UHH Gym.
BOWLING
OIA west
Monday
At Schofield Bowling Center
Boys
Team–1. Mililani, 2574 total pin fall; 2. Leilehua, 2383; t3. Kapolei, 2334; t3. Pearl City, 2334; 5. Campbell, 2296; 6. Waipahu, 2192; 7. Radford, 2051; 8. Aiea, 1903; 9. Waialua, 1538.
Individual game high–1. Jake Brett, Kapolei, 206 pins; 2. Michael Weyl, Mililani, 204; 3. Shaine Fujii, Pearl City, 201;4. Chase Fernandez, Leilehua, 197; 5. Shayne Inouye, Campbell, 192; 6. Jacob Galisa/K. McCleerey, Waipahu, 190; 7. Richard Armstrong, Radford, 180; 8. Cameron Ray, Aiea, 158; 9. Zane Balmmoja, Waialua, 137.
Individual 3-game high–1. Michael Weyl, Mililani, 592 total pins; 2. Chase Fernandez, Leilehua, 568; 3. Jake Brett, Kapolei, 545; 4. Kasey Fujioka, Pearl City, 538; 5. Shane Inouye, Campbell, 493; 6. Richard Armstrong, Radford, 458; 7. Jacob Galisa, Waipahu, 441; 8. Joshua Watanabe, Aiea, 429; 9. Zane Balmmoja, Waialua, 368.
Girls
Team–1. Campbell, 1985 total pin fall; 2. Pearl City, 1964; 3. Mililani, 1802; 4. Kapolei, 1728; 5. Leilehua, 1651; 6. Radford, 1574; 7. Aiea, 1407; 8. Waialua, 1101; 9. Waialua, 335.
Individual game high–1. Ke‘alohi Nakamura, Pearl City, 222 pins; 2. Kourtney Adams, Campbell, 197; 3. Arianna Thompson, Radford, 170; 4. Jana Fukushima, Mililani, 169; 5. Mikaella Brink, Leilehua, 158; 6. Shaylynn Matas, Kapolei, 150; 7. Kylee Griep, Aiea, 149; 8. Tracie Lee, Waipahu, 128; 9. Leah Ventura, Waialua, 117.
Individual 3-game high–1. Ke‘alohi Nakamura, Pearl City, 543 total pins; 2. Kourtney Adams, Campbell, 478; 3. Jana Fukushima, Mililani, 448; 4. Arianna Thompson, Radford, 434; 5. Mikaella Brink, Leilehua, 422; 6. Shaylynn Matas, Kapolei, 418; 7. Tracie Lee, Waipahu, 335; 8. Kylee Griep, Aiea, 331; 9. Leah Ventura, Waialua, 310.
SOCCER
Pacwest
Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll
Points
1. Point Loma (9) 141
2. Concordia (2) 128
3. Notre Dame de Namur (1) 118
4. Fresno Pacific 103
5. Azusa Pacific 95
6. Hawaii Pacific 80
7. Biola 77
8. Chaminade 51
9. Dominican 47
10. Academy of Art 46
11. Holy Names 26
12. Hawaii Hilo 24
Note: number in parentheses denotes number of first-place votes.
PacWest Preseason Player of the Year–Anthony Valarde, Fresno Pacific.
PacWest Preseason Defender of the Year–Moises Claudio, Notre Dame de Namur.
PacWest Goalkeeper of the Year–Wiktor Lasota, Point Loma.