Calendar TODAY No major local events scheduled. THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL College women: Hawaii Invitational–Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 11:30 a.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; UC San Diego Read More

TODAY

No major local events scheduled.

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Invitational–Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 11:30 a.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Chaminade, 4:30 p.m.; UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.; matches at UHH Gym.

BOWLING

OIA west

Monday

At Schofield Bowling Center

Boys

Team–1. Mililani, 2574 total pin fall; 2. Leilehua, 2383; t3. Kapolei, 2334; t3. Pearl City, 2334; 5. Campbell, 2296; 6. Waipahu, 2192; 7. Radford, 2051; 8. Aiea, 1903; 9. Waialua, 1538.

Individual game high–1. Jake Brett, Kapolei, 206 pins; 2. Michael Weyl, Mililani, 204; 3. Shaine Fujii, Pearl City, 201;4. Chase Fernandez, Leilehua, 197; 5. Shayne Inouye, Campbell, 192; 6. Jacob Galisa/K. McCleerey, Waipahu, 190; 7. Richard Armstrong, Radford, 180; 8. Cameron Ray, Aiea, 158; 9. Zane Balmmoja, Waialua, 137.

Individual 3-game high–1. Michael Weyl, Mililani, 592 total pins; 2. Chase Fernandez, Leilehua, 568; 3. Jake Brett, Kapolei, 545; 4. Kasey Fujioka, Pearl City, 538; 5. Shane Inouye, Campbell, 493; 6. Richard Armstrong, Radford, 458; 7. Jacob Galisa, Waipahu, 441; 8. Joshua Watanabe, Aiea, 429; 9. Zane Balmmoja, Waialua, 368.

Girls

Team–1. Campbell, 1985 total pin fall; 2. Pearl City, 1964; 3. Mililani, 1802; 4. Kapolei, 1728; 5. Leilehua, 1651; 6. Radford, 1574; 7. Aiea, 1407; 8. Waialua, 1101; 9. Waialua, 335.

Individual game high–1. Ke‘alohi Nakamura, Pearl City, 222 pins; 2. Kourtney Adams, Campbell, 197; 3. Arianna Thompson, Radford, 170; 4. Jana Fukushima, Mililani, 169; 5. Mikaella Brink, Leilehua, 158; 6. Shaylynn Matas, Kapolei, 150; 7. Kylee Griep, Aiea, 149; 8. Tracie Lee, Waipahu, 128; 9. Leah Ventura, Waialua, 117.

Individual 3-game high–1. Ke‘alohi Nakamura, Pearl City, 543 total pins; 2. Kourtney Adams, Campbell, 478; 3. Jana Fukushima, Mililani, 448; 4. Arianna Thompson, Radford, 434; 5. Mikaella Brink, Leilehua, 422; 6. Shaylynn Matas, Kapolei, 418; 7. Tracie Lee, Waipahu, 335; 8. Kylee Griep, Aiea, 331; 9. Leah Ventura, Waialua, 310.

SOCCER

Pacwest

Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

Points

1. Point Loma (9) 141

2. Concordia (2) 128

3. Notre Dame de Namur (1) 118

4. Fresno Pacific 103

5. Azusa Pacific 95

6. Hawaii Pacific 80

7. Biola 77

8. Chaminade 51

9. Dominican 47

10. Academy of Art 46

11. Holy Names 26

12. Hawaii Hilo 24

Note: number in parentheses denotes number of first-place votes.

PacWest Preseason Player of the Year–Anthony Valarde, Fresno Pacific.

PacWest Preseason Defender of the Year–Moises Claudio, Notre Dame de Namur.

PacWest Goalkeeper of the Year–Wiktor Lasota, Point Loma.