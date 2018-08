Calendar TODAY VOLLEYBALL College women: Hawaii Challenge–UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8 a.m.; St. Martin’s vs. UH Hilo, 10 a.m.; Simon Fraser vs. St. Cloud State, 12:30 p.m.; St. Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

TODAY

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii Challenge–UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Pacific, 8 a.m.; St. Martin’s vs. UH Hilo, 10 a.m.; Simon Fraser vs. St. Cloud State, 12:30 p.m.; St. Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; St. Cloud State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; UC San Diego vs. UH Hilo, 7:30 p.m.; matches at UHH Gym.

SATURDAY

College women: Hawaii Challenge–St. Cloud State vs. Chaminade, 8 a.m.; St. Cloud State vs. UH Hilo, 10 a.m.; St. Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon; UC San Diego vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Simon Fraser vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m.; UC San Diego vs. St. Martin, 7:30 p.m.; matches at UHH Gym.

Bulletin Board

Softball

Cal A’s. The club team is holding Softball tryouts for its 2019 summer teams. Sunday, Sept. 2 at Ka‘ala Elementary School. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Email: calashawaii@gmail.com.