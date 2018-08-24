Lane weakens to a Category 2 hurricane, still headed toward Oahu

Video: The Weather Channel
CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER
The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Lane as of 5 a.m. today.
NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC AGENCY
A composite satellite image taken at 5 a.m. today showed Hurricane Lane’s position relative to Hawaii.
CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kama’ole Beach Park I, Kihei, Maui, was closed today due to Hurricane Lane.
NASA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hurricane Lane as seen from the International Space Station on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the hurricane will still pack a wallop for Hawaii today before gradually slowing over the next two days.
HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand near flood waters from Hurricane Lane making the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street impassable today in Hilo.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man stands along the beach as waves crash on shore before Hurricane Lane today in Honolulu.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers board up an ABC Store near the beach in preparation for Hurricane Lane today in Honolulu.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ala Moana Beach Park on Oahu was closed today due to Hurricane Lane.
UPDATE: 6:55 a.m.
The National Weather Service stressed to the public to remain vigilant despite Hurricane Lane being downgraded to a Category 2.
“It’s still a dangerous storm,” said forecaster Melissa Dye adding flash flooding, high surf and gusty winds are huge concerns.
Rain gauges showed rainfall on Hawaii island has surged over the east side of the island from Honomu to lower Puna with rates of one to two inches per hour.
Dye said the windward side of the Big Island has seen approximately 30 inches of rain over the past 36 hours.
“Hurricane Lane continues to approach the central Hawaiian Islands, so there is no reason to believe that anyone is safe in the warning area,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.
On Oahu, wind gusts were reported along the Leeward areas. Gusts at the Daniel K. International Airport were at 43 miles per hour.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Although Lane has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, it still remains an extremely dangerous storm headed north toward Oahu.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and located about 180 miles south of Honolulu and 145 miles west-southwest of Kailua-Kona, Lane was headed north at 5 mph at 5 a.m. today, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for Oahu and Maui County.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
2 a.m.
Hurricane Lane is still headed north toward Oahu as a major hurricane as “catastrophic flooding” is occurring on Hawaii island.
Located about 160 miles southwest of Kailua and 200 miles south of Honolulu, Lane was still packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and headed north at a leisurely 5 mph at 2 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
Although weather officials still expect Lane to turn west, that change in direction is not forecast to happen until Saturday. “The center of Lane will move over, or dangerously close to portions of the main Hawaiian Islands later today and tonight,” the CPHC said in a bulletin.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
Although Hawaii island is now under a tropical storm warning instead of a hurricane warning, the island is still under a flash flood warning until 6:45 a.m. with some areas having been inundated with over 20 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.
Rain gages in Hakalau registered 23.61 inches in the last 24 hours while Saddle Quarry registered 22.75 inches.
11 p.m.
Hurricane Lane continues to move north near 6 mph and has dumped nearly 2 feet of rain on the Big Island.
In the latest update, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported Lane moving 165 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona and 345 miles south of Honolulu.
Lane is still forecast to move dangerously close to portions of the Hawaiian Islands late Friday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
At 10:45 p.m., heavy rain was reported along the windward sections of the Big Island, with the heaviest rains focusing upslope of Hilo in the Wailuku River valley.
Evacuations and water rescues are in progress, including in the Reeds Island area of Hilo along the Wailuku River. “Water levels on the Wailuku River and Honolii Stream remain very high, with the level on the Wailuku River having risen about 7 feet between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” weather officials said tonight.
Emergency crews rescued five California tourists from a home they were renting in Hilo after a nearby gulch overflowed and it flooded today.
Suzanne Demerais said a tiny waterfall and small stream flowed near the home when she first arrived with four of her friends from the Los Angeles area. But the stream turned into a torrent and the river rose rapidly over 24 hours. Hawaii County firefighters, who were in touch with the home’s owner, decided to evacuate the group before the water rose further. They floated the five out on their backs, Demerais said.
“It was quite an experience because we weren’t planning to have a hurricane during our vacation time,” Demerais said.
Forecasters say it will move close to or over portions of Hawaii’s main islands later tonight or Friday, bringing dangerous surf of 20 feet.
Extreme flooding continues to occur on the Big Island as the flash flood warning remains in effect.
Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Hilo, Naalehu, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Ookala and Hawaiian Paradise Park.
