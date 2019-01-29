 ‘Empire’ star alleges homophobic attack in Chicago
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Associated Press
January 29, 2019
Updated January 29, 2019 11:28am

  • EVAN AGOSTINI/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series “Empire,” attended the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty, May 14, in New York. Chicago police opened a hate crime investigation after a man the department identified as a 36-year-old cast member of the television show “Empire” alleged he was physically attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

CHICAGO >> Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after a man the department identified as a 36-year-old cast member of the television show “Empire” alleged he was physically attacked by men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

Police wouldn’t release the actor’s name, but a statement from the Fox studio and network on which “Empire” airs identified him Tuesday as Jussie Smollett.

A statement from Chicago police says the man said he was walking downtown about 2 a.m. today when two men approached him shouting, then struck him in the face and poured an “unknown chemical substance” on him before one wrapped a rope around his neck.

Police say he was hospitalized in good condition.

