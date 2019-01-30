Vigil to be held this evening for Kakaako crash victims

ADVERTISING
A vigil and sign waving against traffic violence will be held tonight at the intersection Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street — site of Monday night’s traffic accident that saw three pedestrians killed and three others hurt.
The Hawaii Bicycling League is planning the event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. culminating with three minutes of silence. Some signs with safety messages will be provided, according to the organization.