 Vigil to be held this evening for Kakaako crash victims
  • Wednesday, January 30, 2019
Vigil to be held this evening for Kakaako crash victims

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 30, 2019
Updated January 30, 2019 3:17pm

    A makeshift memorial sprang up on the pedestrian island that was the site of a deadly crash on Monday.

A vigil and sign waving against traffic violence will be held tonight at the intersection Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street — site of Monday night’s traffic accident that saw three pedestrians killed and three others hurt.

The Hawaii Bicycling League is planning the event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. culminating with three minutes of silence. Some signs with safety messages will be provided, according to the organization.

