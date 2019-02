TODAY BASEBALL >> PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BASKETBALL >> PacWest men: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, at UHH Gym; Dominican vs. Chaminade, at McCabe Gym.; Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, at UHH Gym; Dominican vs. Chaminade, at McCabe Gym.; games begin at 7:30 p.m.

>> PacWest women: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.; Dominican vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Semifinals–Kalani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Konawaena, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals—Maui vs. Kahuku, 1 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Lahainaluna, 3 p.m. Games at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Semifinals at Damien–Seabury Hall vs. Hanalani, 5:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Waimea, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kalani—University vs. Castle, 3 p.m.; Farrington vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m. Consolation at the Stan Sheriff Center—Waipahu vs. Kau, 11 a.m.

GOLF

>> College men: Amer Ari Invitational, second round, all day at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

SOCCER

>> Pacific Rim Cup: Real Salt Lake (MLS) vs. Iwaki FC (Japan), 5:30 p.m.; V-Varen Nagasaki (Japan) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS), 8:15 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.

>> HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Semifinals–Mililani vs. Punahou, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Fifth-place semifinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Pearl City, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 7; King Kekaulike vs. Kalani, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 8.

>> HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium—Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kapaa, 1 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex—Waialua vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at field 9; Waipahu vs. Makua Lani, 3 p.m. at field 6.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Paradise Classic—Fresno State vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.), 9 a.m.; Georgia State vs. Fresno State, 11:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UT Arlington, 2 p.m.; UT Arlington vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> HHSAA State Championships: Trials, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

>> OIA Championships, 12:30 p.m. at Leilehua.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: Pac-Five at Punahou, 9:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Island Pacific, 11 a.m., at St. Francis; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

>> College: Hawaii alumni game, 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> ABA: Chicago Vipers vs. Hawaii Swish, 7 p.m. at Moanalua High School gym.

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Final, Kalani/Kamehameha winner vs. ‘Iolani/Konawaena winner, 7 p.m. Third place, Kalani/Kamehameha loser vs. ‘Iolani/Konawaena loser, 1 p.m. Fifth place, Maui/Kahuku winner vs. Waiakea/Lahainaluna winner, 9 a.m. Games at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Final, Seabury Hall/Hanalani winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/Waimea winner, 5 p.m. Third place, Seabury Hall/Hanalani loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Waimea loser, 3 p.m. Fifth place, University/Castle winner vs. Farrington/Hawaii Prep winner, 11 a.m.

>> ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–‘Iolani at Punahou, 2:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

GOLF

>> College men: Amer Ari Invitational, final round, all day at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

SOCCER

>> HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Final, Mililani/Punahou winner vs. ‘Iolani/Kapolei winner, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third place, Mililani/Punahou loser vs. ‘Iolani/Kapolei winner loser, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 8. Fifth place, Hawaii Prep/Pearl City winner vs. King Kekaulike/Kalani winner, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 7.

>> HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: Final, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kapaa winner vs. Saint Louis/Kalaheo winner, 5 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third place, Kamehameha-Hawaii/Kapaa loser vs. Saint Louis/Kalaheo loser, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 6. Consolation, Waialua/Seabury Hall winner vs. Waipahu/Makua Lani winner, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 9.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Paradise Classic—UT Arlington vs. Georgia State, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Georgia State, 11:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UCLA, 1 p.m.; Fresno State vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs.

Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> HHSAA State Championships: Finals, 1 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

>> ILH Championships: 9 a.m., at Kamehameha.

>> OIA Championships: 11 a.m. at Leilehua.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA GIRLS DIVISION I STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Quarterfinals

Kalani 73, Waiakea 57

High scorers—Kaln: Kalena Halunajan 21, Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole 17. Waik: Kelsie Imai 11, Destynee Williams 11, Jazelle Dorser 10.

‘Iolani 67, Maui 32

High scorers—Iol: Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu 14, Taylor Wu 13, Shyann Kahalehoe 11, Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu 11, Alexis Huntimer 10. Maui: Kayla Thornton 7.

Konawaena 46, Kahuku 42

High scorers—Kona: Kaliana Salazar Harrell 22, Caiyle Kaupu 17. Kah: Leiah Naeata 16.

Kamehameha 47, Lahainaluna 30

High scorers—KS: Malie Marfil 12, Haley Masaki 10. Lah: Susi Namoa 15.

HHSAA GIRLS DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Quarterfinals

Waimea 53, Hawaii Prep 14

High scorers—Waim: Kaye Serapio 21, Kierstin Gummerus 20. HPA: Kyana Brucelas 6.

Hanalani 63, Castle 50

High scorers—Han: Keila Tsutsui 18, Lishae Scanlan 17. Cast: Briarra Nakihei 17, Shayla Young 11.

Seabury Hall 62, University 53

High scorers—SH: Anau Tu‘ivai 26, Ameera Waterford 19. UHS: Tyra Goo Sun 17.

Hawaii Baptist 50, Farrington 29

High scorers: HBA: Kyley Nakagawa 17, Sasha Phillip 14. Farr: Setita Prescott 11.

Consolation semifinals

Kau 46, Kamehameha-Hawaii 35

High scorers—Kau: Reishalyn Jara 10, Kianie Medeiros-Dancel 10. KSH: Meghan Wong 12.

Waipahu 39, St. Francis 36

High scorers—Waip: Anna Penitusi 19. StF: Kawena Kalani 12, Trisadee Kahunahana 10.

ILH

Boys Division I

Single-elimimation tournament

‘Iolani 65, Saint Louis 41

High scorers—Iol: Kawika Lee 18, Frank Felix 12, Sam Wheeler 12. StL: Trey Taba 17.

St. Francis 57, Mid-Pacific 44

High scorers—StF: Kordel Ng 18, Kameron Ng 13. MPI: Kamana Lapina 11, Hugh Donlon 10.

Punahou 76, Kamehameha 60

High scorers—Pun: Kaulana Makaula 18, Jakob Kimura 17, Duke Clemens 16. KS: Christmas Togiai 27.

TENNIS: COLLEGE WOMEN

At Azusa, Calif.

No. 4 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 13 Azusa Pacific 3

Singles

>> Petra Ivankovic (AP) def. Elisa Elhadj (HPU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

>> Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Kera Hinton (AP) 6-4, 7-6 (3).

>> Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Anna Savchenko (AP) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

>> Jacky Wagner (AP) def. Debora Echeverria (HPU) 6-3, 6-0.

>> April Wong (AP) def. Sarah Ikioka (HPU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

>> Nicole Ballach (HPU) def. Audrey Stewart (AP) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (5).

Doubles

>> Elhadj/Busson (HPU) def. Wagner/Hinton (AP) 6-4 (7-1).

>> Wong/Savchenko (AP) def. Miyahara/Ballach (HPU) 6-1.

>> Ikioka/Heloise Le Normand (HPU) def. Ivankovic/Stewart (AP) 7-6 (7-1).