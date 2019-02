TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium. BASKETBALL >> PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

>> PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

SOCCER

>> Pacific Rim Cup: Third place, Iwaki FC (Japan) vs. V-Varen Nagasaki (Japan)/Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) loser, 2:30 p.m. Final: Real Salt Lake (MLS) vs. V-Varen Nagasaki (Japan)/Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) winner, 5:15 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

>> OIA Boys Division I Tournament: semifinals at McKinley: Kahuku vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kailua, 25 minutes after first game. Fifth-place semifinals: Mililani vs. Roosevelt, Kalani vs. Kalaheo; games at 6 p.m. at Kalani.

>> ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–final, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll/St. Francis winner, time and location TBA.

>> ILH Division I-AA boys: Single Elimination Tournament–‘Iolani at Punahou; Saint Louis at Kamehameha. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

HHSAA TOURNAMENTS

Remaining Winter Season Schedule

Feb. 18, 21-23 — Boys Division I Basketball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 20-21 — Wrestling at Blaisdell Arena.

Feb. 21-23 — Boys Division II Basketball at Kalani High, St. Francis and Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH BASKETBALL

Division Boys Tournament

Punahou 50, ‘Iolani 47

Leading Scorers–IOL: Frank Felix 13, Kawika Lee 11. PUN: Duke Clemens 14, Kaulana Makaula 11.