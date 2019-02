SHARE















BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Third-place playoff—St. Francis at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I boys tournament: Final–Moanalua vs. Kailua, 7 p.m. or 25 minutes after D-II final, at McKinley. Third place–Kahuku at Kapolei, 6 p.m. Fifth place–Kalaheo at Mililani, 6 p.m.

OIA Division II boys tournament: Final–Kaiser vs. Farrington, 5 p.m., at McKinley.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division II boys: Single Elimination Tournament–At Hawaii Baptist: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. University, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Pacific University vs. Chaminade (DH), 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BULLETIN BOARD

GOLF

2019 Hawaii Junior Golf Day. Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Held at 15 golf courses around the State of Hawaii. Free for new and beginning junior golfers, ages 5-18. To register as a golfer or volunteer, visit www.hsjga.org.

BASKETBALL

BIIF

Boys varsity championships

Tuesday at Hilo Civic Center

Semifinals

Division I

Hilo 48, Konawaena 39

Waiakea 73, Kamehameha-Hawaii 27

Leading scorers–Hilo: Ethan Neru 16, Kahiau Holzgrove 13. Konawaena: Rayson Padilla 25, Kaukahai Alameda 10. Waiakea: Jerek Prudencio 19, Kiai Apele 17, Keegan Scanlan 11, Peter Suiaunoa 11, William Soares 10. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Tena Reynolds 6, Kaupena Yasso 6.

Division II

Hawaii Prep 55, Pahoa 33

Kohala 71, Honokaa 41

Leading scorers–Hawaii Prep: Valentinas Ulinas 16. Pahoa: Jayda Broad-Melander 8. Kohala: O’Shen Cazimero 26, Koby Agbayani 12, Elijah Antonio 12. Honokaa: Issac Jardine 11.

ILH

Boys varsity, division II

Single Elimination Tournament

Tuesday

Le Jardin 47, Christian Academy 31

Leading scorers–Le Jardin: Deven Latimer II 17. Christian Academy: Ken Ogihara 9, Sky Okumura 9.