Calendar Today SOFTBALL College: New Mexico at Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. WRESTLING HHSAA State Championships: preliminary rounds, 10 a.m., at Neal Blaisdell Arena. THURSDAY BASKETBALL Big West women: UC Irvine at Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

College: New Mexico at Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WRESTLING

HHSAA State Championships: preliminary rounds, 10 a.m., at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA Division I boys State Championships: Quarterfinals—At McKinley: Kailua vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Punahou vs. Lahainaluna, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Division II boys State Championship: Quarterfinals–At Kalani: Seabury Hall vs. Kaiser, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Kohala, 7 p.m. At St. Francis: Hawaii Prep vs. University, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, first round, all day at Wailua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Invitational—New Mexico vs. DePaul, 3:30 p.m.; Canisius at Hawaii, 6 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WRESTLING

HHSAA State Championships: Semifinals and consolation rounds at 10 a.m.; Championship and consolation finals at 3:30 p.m.; matches at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

Bulletin board

GOLF

UH Army ROTC Alumni Association. 8th annual Fallen Warriors Memorial Golf Tournament. March 8 at Ko‘olau Golf Club. Shotgun starts at 11:30 a.m. Register online at https://rotc2019.eventbrite.com or e-mail FallenWarrior.GolfTournament@gmail.com.