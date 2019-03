TODAY BASEBALL College: Longwood at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: Punahou vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll at CORP 1; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha at Goeas Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Longwood at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Punahou vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll at CORP 1; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha at Goeas Field; St. Francis at ‘Iolani; games start at 3:30 p.m.

GOLF

ILH Varsity I: 7:30 a.m. at Leilehua Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur at Hawaii Hilo (DH), noon; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

OIA East: Castle at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Kailua; Kalani at Kaiser; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae; Aiea at Pearl City; Kapolei at Mililani; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Anuenue at Radford, 3 p.m.; Kahuku at Farrington, 3 p.m.; Nanakuli at Waipahu, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at McKinley, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani; matches start at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Damien at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at St. Francis, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Waianae; Leilehua at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Waipahu; Pearl City at Campbell; Radford at Mililani. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Kaiser at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kailua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani; Leilehua at Campbell; Waianae at Pearl City. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu

3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Outrigger Resorts Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament—California vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.; St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

PacWest: Notre Dame de Namur at Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), noon.

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific (doubleheader), 1 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. St. Francis at Ala Wai Field NP; Sacred Hearts vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: ‘Iolani vs. St. Andrew’s, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts.

OIA: Aiea at Waialua; Campbell at Kapolei; Kailua at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Farrington; McKinley at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Castle; Radford at Mililani; Waianae at Pearl City; Waipahu at Leilehua. Matches start at

1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH varsity III boys: Lanakila Baptist vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific vs. Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. Matches at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Castle at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Moanalua; Kalani at Farrington; McKinley at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 5:30 p.m.: Anuenue at Kahuku; Kaiser at Kaimuki.

WATER POLO

OIA: At CORP: Leilehua vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kahuku, 4:35 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kaiser vs. Pearl City, 3:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Kailua, 4:35 p.m. At Kalani: Kalani vs. Waipahu, 3:30 p.m.; Castle vs. Farrington, 4:35 p.m.

ILH

Friday

Girls varsity I

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 2. Goal scorers–Pun: Christina Hicks 5, Josie Mobley 3, Victoria Gacutan 2, Sierra Smart. KS: Shaye Story, Kyra Kahahawai

Girls varsity II

Sacred Hearts 8, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers–SHA: Kaimi Duncklee 2, Angela Lowell, Zoe Spencer, Milena Ordonez, Andie Perreira, Ten Kusaka, Ashley Middleton. MPI: Olivia Siesfried, Teja Laild, Gabi Turnbull.

BIFF

Varsity

Monday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 15, Kohala 1.

5 inn.

W: Breaden Coloma L: Aukea Kaaekuahiwi

Leading hitters–Koh: Aukea Kaaekuahiwi 1-2, 2b, RBI. KSH: Rydge Ishii 3-3, 2 RBI’s; Tai Atkins 3-4, 1 RBI; Dustin Asuncion 2-3, 1 RBI.

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Long Beach State (16) 15-0 240 1

2. Hawaii 12-0 224 2

3. UC Irvine 13-4 193 3

4. UC Santa Barbara 14-3 191 5

5. UCLA 14-4 187 6

6. Pepperdine 11-4 162 4

7. Lewis 14-4 133 10

8. Stanford 12-6 120 8

9. Loyola-Chicago 13-4 112 7

10. BYU 8-5 108 9

11. USC 9-7 67 13

12. CSUN 8-8 61 11

13. Purdue Fort Wayne 10-7 49 12

14. George Mason 12-4 35 14

15. Ball State 9-8 23 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Princeton 6

OIA East

Boys varsity

Castle def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-22

Moanalua def. Kahuku 25-7, 25-19

Kalaheo def. Roosevelt 27-26, 25-19

Boys JV

Moanalua def. Kahuku 21-18, 21-18

Kalaheo def. Roosevelt 16-21, 21-15, 16-14

ILH

Boys JV

‘Iolani def. Damien 25-19, 25-16

ILH

Monday

Varsity

‘Iolani 18, Mid-Pacific 8 (6 inn.)

ILH

Monday

Varsity, div. II tournament

at Hawaii Kai Golf Course

Girls individual

Leah Shinho, Pun 77

Kelsie Inouye, Pun 77

Kyra Tomita, Pun 78

Jodi Hagino, Pun 78

Cassidy Tsutsui, HBA 87

Kelsie Higashi, Pun 88

Girls team

PUN 232, HBA 277, IOL 306

Girls JV (9 Holes)

Samara Chang, Iol 42

Girls JV team (9 Holes)

PUN 142, IOL 150

Boys individual

Kahiau Lam Ho, SFS 81

Taiki Yamashita, MPI 86

Evan Uyematsu, MPI 88

Corey Nishimura, Pun 91

Boys team

PUN 272, MPI 283, SFS 288

Boys JV individual (9 Holes)

Jace Kobayakawa, Iol 39

Boys JV team (9 Holes)

IOL 125, PUN 132, AS 177