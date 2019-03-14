Hawaiian Airlines adding third daily flight to popular mainland route

Hawaiian Airlines announced today that they are adding a third flight to one of their popular routes from the mainland.

The carrier is adding a third daily flight between San Francisco and the Hawaiian islands using the new Airbus A321neo aircraft starting in mid-October.

Flight HA54 is scheduled to depart Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Oct. 16 at 9:15 p.m. and arrive at San Francisco International Airport at 5:30 a.m. the next day.

Hawaiian inaugurated flights from San Francisco in 1986 and flies nearly 500,000 guests annually to Hawaii from the Bay Area, according to the airline.