 Hawaiian Airlines adding third daily flight to popular mainland route
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines adding third daily flight to popular mainland route

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 11:30am

  • COURTESY UNSPLASH

    Hawaiian is adding a third daily flight between San Francisco and the Hawaiian islands using the new Airbus A321neo aircraft starting in mid-October.

ADVERTISING

Hawaiian Airlines announced today that they are adding a third flight to one of their popular routes from the mainland.

The carrier is adding a third daily flight between San Francisco and the Hawaiian islands using the new Airbus A321neo aircraft starting in mid-October.

Flight HA54 is scheduled to depart Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Oct. 16 at 9:15 p.m. and arrive at San Francisco International Airport at 5:30 a.m. the next day.

Hawaiian inaugurated flights from San Francisco in 1986 and flies nearly 500,000 guests annually to Hawaii from the Bay Area, according to the airline.

PREVIOUS STORY
15 hotel guests evacuated as fire causes $1M damage on Hawaii island
NEXT STORY
Grand Canyon National Park’s 1st female leader resigns
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up