Hawaiian Airlines adding third daily flight to popular mainland route

ADVERTISING
Hawaiian Airlines announced today that they are adding a third flight to one of their popular routes from the mainland.
The carrier is adding a third daily flight between San Francisco and the Hawaiian islands using the new Airbus A321neo aircraft starting in mid-October.
Flight HA54 is scheduled to depart Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Oct. 16 at 9:15 p.m. and arrive at San Francisco International Airport at 5:30 a.m. the next day.
Hawaiian inaugurated flights from San Francisco in 1986 and flies nearly 500,000 guests annually to Hawaii from the Bay Area, according to the airline.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.