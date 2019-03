TODAY BASEBALL >> College: Cal State Bakersfield at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. >> ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien, 9 a.m. at CORP 2; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Hanalani, 9 a.m. Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Cal State Bakersfield at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien, 9 a.m. at CORP 2; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Hanalani, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. St. Francis, noon at CORP 2; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, noon at CORP 1.

>> OIA East: Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park. Games start at 11 a.m.

>> OIA West: Campbell at Aiea; Mililani at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m.

>> OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley; Waipahu at Nanakuli. Games start at 11 a.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: Heineken Hawaii Invitational—Nebraska vs. Boise State, 9 a.m.; California vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; California vs. Nebraska, noon; Boise State vs. Hawaii, 1:30 p.m.; California vs. Boise State, 3 p.m.; Nebraska vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

JUDO

>> OIA: Novice/Open Tournament, 10:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic—Niagara vs. Hawaii, noon; Alabama vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

>> PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade (DH), noon at Central Oahu Regional Park.

>> ILH: Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field 2; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, noon at Ala Wai Field 2; Kamehameha vs. St. Francis, 2 p.m. at Ala Wai Field 2; Pac-Five at Punahou, 3 p.m.

>> OIA East: Roosevelt at Moanalua. 10 a.m.

>> OIA West: Mililani at Aiea; Leilehua at Campbell. Games start at 10 a.m.

>> OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Kahuku; Radford at Waialua. Games start at 10 a.m.

TENNIS

>> ILH boys: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 9:30 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist vs. Le Jardin, 9:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

>> ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Island Pacific, 9:30 a.m. at Kalaeloa courts.

>> OIA: Farrington at Kalaheo; Kailua at Castle; Kalani at Kaiser; Kapolei at Leilehua; McKinley at Moanalua; Mililani at Aiea; Pearl City at Waipahu; Waialua at Radford; Waianae at Campbell. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

>> Martinson and Lee Invitational: 3:30 p.m. at Punahou.

>> OIA: qualifying meets. At Mililani: Aiea, Campbell, Castle, Kailua, Kalani, Mililani, Moanalua, Waianae. At Kaiser: Anuenue, Farrington, Kahuku, Kaiser, Kalaheo, Kalani, McKinley, Roosevelt. At Waipahu: Leilehua, Kaimuki, Kapolei, Nanakuli, Pearl City, Radford, Waialua, Waipahu. Meets start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH varsity I boys: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 11:45 a.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Maryknoll, 1 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 1:30 p.m.

>> ILH varsity II boys: St. Francis at Le Jardin, 1 p.m.; Damien at Hanalani, 2 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. University, 2:15 p.m. at Klum Gym.

>> ILH varsity III boys: Island Pacific vs. Lanakila Baptist, 12:45 p.m. at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

>> College women: Southern Cal vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

>> OIA: At CORP: Kaiser vs. Moanalua, 10 a.m.; Castle vs. Mililani, 11:05 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 12:10 p.m.; Farrington vs. Mililani, 1:15 p.m.; Campbell vs. Kailua, 2:20 p.m. At Kaimuki: McKinley vs. Waialua, 10 a.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kalani, 11:05 a.m.; Waialua vs. Waipahu, 12:10 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Cal State Bakersfield at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: Heineken Hawaii Invitational—Semifinal No. 1, 9 a.m. Semifinal No. 2, 10:30 a.m. Third place, noon. Final, 1:30 p.m. Matches at Queen’s Beach.

BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Big West Conference Tournament

>> UC Davis 82, UC Irvine 50

>> Hawaii 66, UC Riverside 58

SOFTBALL: RAINBOW WAHINE CLASSIC

Friday

Alabama 12, Niagara 2

W: Courtney Gettins L: Sierra Bertrand. Leading hitters–Ala: Maddie Morgan 2-3; Skylar Wallace 2-2; Kaylle Tow 1-3, 5 RBI’s. Nia: Jerri Ann Orfano 0-2, 1 RBI.

Niagara 2, SIUE 1

W: Jennifer Szilagyi L: Emily Ingles. Leading hitters–Nia: Jerri Ann Orfano 1-3, 2 RBI’s. SIUE: Amara Wylie 2-3; Sydney Bina 1-3, 1 RBI

BASEBALL: OIA EAST

Kailua 7, Castle 4

W: Ryan Inouye L: Nakoa Gaspar-Takahashi S: Bryson Ewaliko. Leading hitters–Kail: Jalen Ah Yat 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs, run; Kalua Neves 2-4, 2b, RBI. Cas: Jonah Figueroa 2-3, 2b, 3 RBIs.

TENNIS

Hawaii 6, Oral Roberts 1

At UH Tennis Complex, Friday

Men’s singles

>> Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Barnabas Koncz (ORU) 6-4, 6-2

>> Lucas Labrunie (UH) def. Kenneth Boykin (ORU) 6-2, 6-1

>> Blaz Seric (UH) def. Andrew Russo (ORU) 6-2, 6-0

>> Marcello Moreira (ORU) def. Simao Telo Alves (UH) 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-3)

>> Tristan Martins (UH) def. Nikola Boskov (ORU) 7-5, 6-3

>> Asad Siyyid (UH) def. Eddy Leardini (ORU) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

>> Andre Ilagan/Lucas Labrunie (UH) vs. Barnabas Koncz/Nikola Boskov (ORU) 4-2, unfinished

>> Blaz Seric/Simao Telo Alves (UH) def. Marcello Moreira/Andrew Russo (ORU) 6-2

>> Asad Siyyid/Chia-Hua lu (UH) def. Kenneth Boykin/Eddy Leardini (ORU) 6-3

WATER POLO: ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 4, Mid-Pacific 3

Goal scorers—Iol: May Kamaka 2, Channah Ranae Garcia, Kiralee Kuraoka. MPI: Kayla Garo-Dryzmala, Angie Shaw, Kaley Yap.

Punahou 12, Kamehameha 3

Goal scorers—Pun: Christina Hicks 4, Dillyn Lietzke 3, Emmalia McKenny 2, Mika Akashi Grimes, Kaya Lee, Mallory Meister. KS: Kamea Kim 2, Lori Char 1.

Girls Varsity II

Sacred Hearts 5, Le Jardin 3

Goal scorers—SHA: Milena Ordonez 3, Ten Kusaka, Angela Lowell. LeJ: India Spriggs, Sharah Tarquin, Gillian Watts.

Punahou 8, Kamehameha 4

Goal scorers—Pun: Mehana Leafchild 4, Sarah Blichfeldt, Izzy Horio, Rory Kilmer, Jisella Saito. KS: Jireh Amina, Reeves Dayton, Kahoni Harryman, Haley Miyamoto.