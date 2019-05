[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

LA PIETRA Hawaii school for girls

Athlete of the Year–Carly Yamada

MVPs

Fall

Varsity Volleyball–Sydnie Sambueno

Varsity Kayaking–Ten Kusaka

Junior Varsity Tennis–Gigi Graves

Winter

Varsity Basketball–Sydnie Sambueno

Varsity Swimming–Rosie Garcia

Varsity Canoe Paddling–Co-Most valuable player–Arianna Radona, Co-Most valuable player–Carly Yamada

Junior Varsity Canoe Paddling–Emma Rolland

Spring

Varsity Archery–Co-Most valuable player–Emily Pham, Co-Most valuable player–Sarah Holland

Moanalua high school

Scholar Athletes–Quentin Carder (boys), Ryson Casupang (boys), Kacie Yamamoto (girls)

Most outstanding athletes–Noah Wusstig (boys), Kelci Sumida (girls)

Most outstanding athletes

Air Rifle–Cole Fukumitsu (boys), Chase Nakata (boys), Lauren Fong (girls)

Bowling–Cadence Sasano (boys), Cailee Sasano (girls), Jazmyn Lazo (girls)

Cheerleading sideline–Lacey-Pena, Kamalani Newman

Cross country–Andre Marin (boys), Dallas Inouye (girls)

Football–Micah Kim

Soft Tennis–Kelsen Martinez (boys), Seoyoung Kwon (girls)

Volleyball– Max Slaughter (boys), Tayli Ikenaga (girls), Jeslyn Spencer (girls)

Basketball–Isaiah Sugiura (boys), Raven Rosa-Lasco (girls)

Paddling–Zachary Faubion (boys), Mikiala Okuda (girls)

Soccer–Isaac Nakayma (boys), Kaylee Sumida (girls), Kelci Sumida (girls)

Swimming–Daniel Van (boys), Reyna Iwamoto (girls)

Wrestling–Noah Wusstig (boys) Boltyn Taam (boys), Faith-Joy Okubo (girls)

Baseball–Bryson Sato

Golf–Taylor McGerity (boys), Tagiralani Luafalealo (girls)

Judo–Dayne Takai (boys), McCade Ho (boys), Noah Wusstig (boys), Faith Joy Okubo (girls)

Softball–Raven Rosa-Lasco, Kellie Kitano-Maguire

Tennis–Brandon Law (boys), Skyler Chun (girls)

Track–Rashod Tanner (boys), Maleah Kanayama (girls)

Water Polo–Carolina Solis (girls)

Popoia swim

Sunday

At Kailua Beach Park

Female

Open–1. Sandie Easton, 33:58.7; 2. Alana Barthel, 34:41.6; 3. Jen Reiter, 35:34.5

10 to 14–1. Kamaile Palaualelo, 26:40.3; 2. Cate Ferandin, 37:12.3; 3. Tehani Kong, 38:30.7.

15 to 19–1. Skylar Webb, 35:55.0; 2. Kristen Tanaka, 38:15.0; 3. Grace Blaskowski, 51:14.6

20 to 24–1. Stephanie Radzinski, 40:04.5; 2. Elizabeth Bradshaw, 43:40.4; 3. Samantha Mccutchen, 44:10.2.

25 to 29–1. Emily Reynolds, 36:14.7; 2. Heather Iwasaki, 36:17.9; 3. Emma Forbes, 36:24.3.

30 to 34–1. Maia Paris, 37:07.9; 2. Lucy Lee, 38:57.7; 3. Yan Li, 39:05.9.

35 to 39–1. Kristen Osborn, 43:20.3; 2. Wipharat Garza, 46:35.5; 3. Jocelyn Chong, 51:24.9.

40 to 44–1. Stefanee Kershner, 37:20.0; 2. Kelly Love, 40:57.0; 3. Karen Zee, 49:39.7.

45 to 49–1. Michelle Simmons, 38:38.9; 2. Pamela Meiish, 38:53.9; 3. Theresa Dietz, 46:50.5

50 to 54–1. Deb Merwick, 39:13.7; 2. Jo Cinter, 47:33.5; 3. Francesca Leonetti, 49:27.6.

55 to 59–1. Diane Corn, 43:25.5; 2. Barbara Baerg, 51:22.1; 3. Karen Helmeyer, 53:48.1.

60 to 64–1. Jane Stites, 40:56.8; 2. Mati Sapolu, 51:24.8; 3. Akikio Kodama, 51:33.0

65 to 69–1. Gail Kosiorek, 53:36.1

80 and over–1. Lori Auhll, 1:04:47.7

Male

Open–1. Jackson Wilcox, 31:27.9; 2. Jon Reiter, 31:44.1; 3. Kai West, 32:28.8.

10 to 14–1. Jeffrey McDonald, 34:41.8; 2. Knut Robinson, 35:22.8; 3. Brahman Davis, 36:27.2

15 to 19–1. Ethan Ravelo, 34:33.7; 2. Zachary West, 35:27.1.

25 to 29–1. Harman Ryan, 35:33.9; 2. Connor Wenecke, 37:47.4.

30 to 34–1. Eric Aakhus, 27:30.6; 2. Nate Berger, 49:49.9; 3. Zachary Vanzanten, 56:18.5.

35 to 39–1. Calvin Taetzsch, 32:40.5; 2. Nicholas Brown, 35:22.0; 3. Bradley Schoultz, 44:15.1.

40 to 44–1. Robert O’Conner, 41:39.7; 2. Mark Trumbull, 45:05.5; 3. Brian Citro, 48:31.0.

45 to 49–1. Micahel Koehne, 36:19.1; 2. Aaron Sundberg, 39:10.8; 3. Edward Ulpindo, 44:33.1.

50 to 54–1. Hudson Slay, 35:46.2; 2. Alex Webb, 39:00.4; 3. Carl Dunaway, 51:43.7.

55 to 59–1. Russell Iwamura, 39:24.1; 2. Barry Armstrong, 43:26.7; 3. Ed Price, 45:03.8.

60 to 64–1. Stefan Reinke, 36:20.2; 2. Mark Heckman, 42:16.4; 3. Steven Hill, 43:56.6.

65 to 69–1. Jeffrey Dodge, 47:30.1; 2. Alton Motobu, 49:25.1; 3. Lee Mansfield, 59:57.7.

70 to 74–1. Ulrich Klinke, 45:55.1

2019 University of Hawaii women’s schedule

* denotes conference games

all times in HST

August

30–Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, UH vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.

31–Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, UH vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

September

1– Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic, UH vs. Washington, 5 p.m.

5–Rainbow Wahine Invitational, UH vs. Army, 7 p.m.

6–Rainbow Wahine Invitational, UH vs. Sacramento State, 7 p.m.

8–Rainbow Wahine Invitational, UH vs. Denver, 4 p.m.

12–Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge, UH vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.

13– Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge, UH vs. Utah Valley, 7 p.m.

14– Outrigger Hotels and Resorts Volleyball Challenge, UH vs. UCLA, 7 p.m.

21–Baylor Tournament (Waco, Texas), UH vs. Missouri, 8 a.m.

22–Baylor Tournament (Waco, Texas), UH vs. Baylor, 9 a.m.

27–UH at *Long Beach State (Long Beach, Calif.), TBD

28–UH at *CSUN (Northridge, Calif.), TBD

October

3–UH vs. *UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

5–UH vs. *Cal State Fullerton, 7 p.m.

11–UH at *Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), TBD.

12–UH at *UC Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara, Calif.), TBD

18–UH vs. *UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

20–UH vs. *UC Davis, 5 p.m.

25–UH at *Cal State Fullerton (Fullerton, Calif.), TBD

26–at *UC Irvine (Irvine, Calif.), TBD

November

1–UH vs. *UC Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.

3–UH vs. *Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

8–UH at *UC Davis (Davis, Calif.), 5 p.m.

10–UH at *UC Riverside (Riverside, Calif.), noon

21–UH vs. *CSUN, 7 p.m.

22–UH vs. *Long Beach State, 7 p.m.