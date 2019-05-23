Calendar
Bulletin Board
Moanalua Softball Coach
Moanalua High School is accepting applications for a head coach for varsity softball. Resumes will be accepted now through June 7, 2019. Please send all resumes to Moanalua High School, attention: Athletic Director or email to Joel_Kawachi@notes.k12.hi.us.
SOFTBALL
Makua Alii
Aikane 21, Hui Ohana 20
Hawaiians 13, Fat Katz 6
Bad Company 16, Action 6
Xpress 20, Golden Eagles 7
Waipio 8, Yankees 1
Firehouse 13, Hikina 12
Makules 11, Zen 6
Na Kahuna 15, Sportspen 3
Na Pueo 19, Lokahi 15
TENNIS
NCAA men’s division II
Championships
Wednesday
At Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 12
Southwest Baptist 2
Singles
1. Valentin Masse (HPU) vs. Adham Gaber (SBU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-6 (5-5), unfinished
2. Ondrej Ctverak (HPU) def. Raul Caballero (SBU) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2
3. Gyorgy Agoston (SBU) def. Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
4. Maxime Gayte (HPU) def. David Szeri (SBU) 6-4, 6-2
5. Cheng-Chieh Wang (HPU) def. Carlos Corser (SBU) 6-1, 6-1
6. Marcel Castillo (SBU) def. Lukas Bauer (HPU) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3
Doubles
1. Valentin Masse/Maxime Gayte (HPU) def. Adham Gaber/Gyorgy Agoston (SBU) 7-6 (7-3)
2. Lukas Bauer/Cheng-Chieh Wang (HPU) def. Raul Caballero/Max Sanoja (SBU) 6-3
3. Benjamin Loccisano/Ondrej Ctverak (HPU) vs. David Szeri/Carlos Corser (SBU) 5-5, Unfinished
No. 4 Hawaii Hilo 4, No. 5 USC-Aiken 0
Singles
1. Vaclav Slezak (UHH) def. Tales Silva (USCA), 6-1, 7-5.
2. Alessandro Giuliato (UHH) vs. Salvador Bandeira (USCA), 6-1, 5-4, unfinished
3. Martin Soukal (UHH) vs. Antonio Sabugueiro (USCA), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0, unfinished
4. Chun En Wu (UHH) vs. Vincente Andrades (USCA), 6-0, 3-6, 2-5, unfinished
5. Arturo Dell`Eva (UHH) def. Alvaro Garcia Gil (USCA), 7-5, 6-4.
6. Luca Checchia (UHH) def. Francesco Satta (USCA), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Vaclav Slezak/Martin Soukal (UHH) def. Antonio Sabugueiro/Salvador Bandeira (USCA), 6-3.
2. Alessandro Giuliato/Chun En Wu (UHH) def. Vincente Andrades/Tales Silva (USCA), 7-5
3. Alex Sklizovic/Francesco Satta (USCA) def. Luca Checchia/Alan Cincunegui (UHH), 6-4.
