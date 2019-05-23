[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Bulletin Board

Moanalua Softball Coach

Moanalua High School is accepting applications for a head coach for varsity softball. Resumes will be accepted now through June 7, 2019. Please send all resumes to Moanalua High School, attention: Athletic Director or email to Joel_Kawachi@notes.k12.hi.us.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Aikane 21, Hui Ohana 20

Hawaiians 13, Fat Katz 6

Bad Company 16, Action 6

Xpress 20, Golden Eagles 7

Waipio 8, Yankees 1

Firehouse 13, Hikina 12

Makules 11, Zen 6

Na Kahuna 15, Sportspen 3

Na Pueo 19, Lokahi 15

TENNIS

NCAA men’s division II

Championships

Wednesday

At Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Quarterfinals

No. 3 Hawaii Pacific 4, No. 12

Southwest Baptist 2

Singles

1. Valentin Masse (HPU) vs. Adham Gaber (SBU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-6 (5-5), unfinished

2. Ondrej Ctverak (HPU) def. Raul Caballero (SBU) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

3. Gyorgy Agoston (SBU) def. Benjamin Loccisano (HPU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

4. Maxime Gayte (HPU) def. David Szeri (SBU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Cheng-Chieh Wang (HPU) def. Carlos Corser (SBU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Marcel Castillo (SBU) def. Lukas Bauer (HPU) 6-1, 2-6, 6-3

Doubles

1. Valentin Masse/Maxime Gayte (HPU) def. Adham Gaber/Gyorgy Agoston (SBU) 7-6 (7-3)

2. Lukas Bauer/Cheng-Chieh Wang (HPU) def. Raul Caballero/Max Sanoja (SBU) 6-3

3. Benjamin Loccisano/Ondrej Ctverak (HPU) vs. David Szeri/Carlos Corser (SBU) 5-5, Unfinished

No. 4 Hawaii Hilo 4, No. 5 USC-Aiken 0

Singles

1. Vaclav Slezak (UHH) def. Tales Silva (USCA), 6-1, 7-5.

2. Alessandro Giuliato (UHH) vs. Salvador Bandeira (USCA), 6-1, 5-4, unfinished

3. Martin Soukal (UHH) vs. Antonio Sabugueiro (USCA), 2-6, 6-4, 1-0, unfinished

4. Chun En Wu (UHH) vs. Vincente Andrades (USCA), 6-0, 3-6, 2-5, unfinished

5. Arturo Dell`Eva (UHH) def. Alvaro Garcia Gil (USCA), 7-5, 6-4.

6. Luca Checchia (UHH) def. Francesco Satta (USCA), 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Vaclav Slezak/Martin Soukal (UHH) def. Antonio Sabugueiro/Salvador Bandeira (USCA), 6-3.

2. Alessandro Giuliato/Chun En Wu (UHH) def. Vincente Andrades/Tales Silva (USCA), 7-5

3. Alex Sklizovic/Francesco Satta (USCA) def. Luca Checchia/Alan Cincunegui (UHH), 6-4.