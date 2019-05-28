Netflix threatens to leave Georgia if abortion law stands

Netflix Inc. plans to reconsider its “entire investment” in Georgia if a law restricting abortions takes effect in the state, where it films shows such as “Stranger Things” and “Ozark.”

The new legislation, which is set to become law in 2020 if it survives legal challenges, has roiled Hollywood, with several filmmakers saying they would refuse to work in the state. But large companies have remained silent, making Netflix’s remarks significant.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Variety previously reported on the comments.

Georgia has some of the most generous film and TV subsidies in the country, and it’s become a popular hub for production. Shows like AMC Networks Inc.’s “The Walking Dead” is filmed there. And it’s been used for several of Walt Disney Co.’s recent hits, including “Avengers: Endgame,” “Ant-Man” and “Black Panther.”

Donating Fees

Producers J.J. Abrams, the director of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” and Jordan Peele, the director of “Get Out,” said they will still be shooting their show “Lovecraft Country” in the state. But they’ll donate their fees for this season to the ACLU of Georgia and Fair Fight Georgia.

Peter Chernin’s entertainment company also has said it will make a donation to the American Civil Liberties Union as production in the state continues.

Film production contributed an estimated $9.5 billion in revenue in the state in 2018, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Entertainment companies previously threatened to pull business from Georgia in 2016 to defeat a religious freedom law that opponents said sanctioned discrimination against LGBT residents in Georgia. VH1, owned by Viacom Inc., said at the time it would relocate shooting on the show “Satan’s Sisters.” Disney, Time Warner, Fox and other media giants also threatened a boycott over the perceived threat to LGBT rights.

Heartbeat Bill

The abortion law would ban the procedure once the doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat. It makes an exception to prevent death or serious harm to the patient or in cases of rape or incest where a police report was filed. There are criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions in violation of the law.

The Motion Picture Association of America has noted that similar legislation has been challenged in other states. That’s why it’s maintained a wait-and-see approach.

“The outcome in Georgia will also be determined through the legal process,” the organization said. “We will continue to monitor developments.”