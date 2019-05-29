 Letter: Survey too late; ocean views already gone
  Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Letters

Letter: Survey too late; ocean views already gone

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Members of the community are invited to voice their opinions about which views they don’t want to lose — after the ocean views have been taken away from tens of thousands of residents (“Survey about scenic views is limited to online responses,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, May 24). Read more

