[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

Bulletin board

Coaching Vacancy

McKinley High. Cheerleading Coach wanted. Responsible for all aspects of the Cheer Program (Sideline and Competition Teams). Duties include: teaching/coaching of proper, legal, certified and safe cheer techniques, staffing and monitoring of grades and character development. Must have previous coaching experience, high school level preferred, NFHS

Fundamentals of Coaching Certified, must have AACCA Spirit Safety Certification.

Submit a resume to the McKinley Athletic Department by June 8. Mail resumes to McKinley High School, Attn: Bob Morikuni, 1039 South King St., Honolulu, Hawaii 96814.