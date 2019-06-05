[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

GOLF

Aloha Section PGA: Junior

Championship, 7:30 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

Thursday

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Golf

Hawaii State Junior Golf

Association

2019 IMG Junior World Golf

Championship Qualifier

Monday through Tuesday

At Waikoloa Kings’ Course

Final round, par 72

*denotes qualifier

Boys

15-18

Pono Yanagi 70-66–136

*Jacob Torres 71-71–142

*Torin Dezzani 76-66–142

*Noah Koshi 73-71–144

Blaze Akana 75-69–144

Isaiah Kanno 76-69–145

Davis Lee 75-70–145

Jake Sequin 74-74–148

Ethan Jaehn 80-71–151

Joshua Hayashida 77-74–151

13-14

*Dane Watanabe 81-74–155

Joshua Chung 75-80–155

*Yuzuki Miyano 81-77–158

*Ka‘ena Kaulia 84-76–160

Ben Cafferio 79-82–161

Dysen Park 82-79–161

Jonathan Chung 82-79–161

Skylor Taylor 86-80–166

Noah Otani 82-84–166

Rayden Hara-Shimabuku 86-81–167

11-12

*James Fujita 79-72–151

*Bryce Toledo-Lue 72-83–155

*Jake Otani 83-82–165

*Jackson Ibarra 86-84–170

Seung Min Ham 88-90–178

Tristan Bayot 85-94–179

Jordan Garcia-Hunter 95-103–198

9-10

*Keola Silva 80-82–162

*Noah Miyazono 82-82–167

*Kaha‘i‘olelo Helm 87-87–174

*Chase Nam 92-93–185

7-8

Cason Dezzani 81-86–167

*Neal Manutai 87-90–177

*Brycen James Massey 95-94–189

Blake Nakagawa 98-101–199

Carson Kage 104-105–209

Girls

15-18

*Tagiralani Luafalealo 75-68–143

*Shayna Lu 70-75–145

*Myah McDonald 77-70–147

*Lacey Uchida 77-71–148

Alison Takamiya 76-76–152

Lana Calibuso-Kwee 76-76–152

Kiara Todd 75-79–154

Anna Lesa 78-77–155

Karissa Kilby 83-72–155

Madison Pineda 82-73–155

13-14

Yoonjeong Huh 75-69–144

*Rachael Wang 77-77–154

*Jolie Chee 83-77–160

*Kara Kaneshiro 79-83–162

*Raya Nakao 85-78–163

Nicole Tanoue 81-83–164

Payten Shimizu 83-81–164

Mia Cepeda 85-80–165

Ashley Koga 90-78–168

Teal Matsueda 87-84–171

11-12

*Jaylen Wan 79-78–157

*Jasmine Wong 84-75–159

*Kate Nakaoka 79-83–162

*Ava Cepeda 83-80–163

Mira Kubo 81-83–164

Kiara Johnson 81-86–167

Ireland Roberts 82-86–168

Madison Kuratani 82-88–170

Jessica Doiguchi 85-86–171

Kirsten Hall 87-85–172

Scarlett Schremmer 92-82–174

Maile Wong 84-94–178

Rianna Chang 105-95–200

9-10

*Kady Matsumoto 75-84–159

*Rina Kawasaki 81-78–159

*Jessica Lee 90-80–170

*Jacey Kage 91-89–180

Mia Nakaoka 92-90–182

Note: all qualifiers will participate in the IMG Junior World Championship, July 10-13 in San Diego, Calif.

2019 Presidents Cup

Standings

At Melbourne, Australia

Dec. 12-15, 2019

Through June 2

Top 10 automatically qualify

United States

1. Dustin Johnson 6,327

2. Brooks Koepka 6,116

3. Justin Thomas 5,359

4. Xander Schauffele 5,279

5. Matt Kuchar 5,099

6. Patrick Cantlay 4,816

7. Bryson DeChambeau 4,546

8. Rickie Fowler 4,309

9. Tony Finau 4,282

10. Tiger Woods 3,783

11. Gary Woodland 3,684

12. Phil Mickelson 3,521

International

1. Marc Leishman, AUS 152.62

2. Hideki Matsuyama, JPN 136.36

3. Louis Oosthuizen, RSA 133.13

4. Adam Scott, AUS 132.17

5. Li Haotong, CHN 118.34

6. C.T. Pan, TPE 114.94

7. Cameron Smith, AUS 107.08

8. Jason Day, AUS 102.85

9. Justin Harding, RSA 102.04

10. Abraham Ancer, MEX 97.99

11. Sung Kang, KOR 94.05

12. Jazz Janewatananond, THA 85.61