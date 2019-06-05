Today
GOLF
Aloha Section PGA: Junior
Championship, 7:30 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
Thursday
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Golf
Hawaii State Junior Golf
Association
2019 IMG Junior World Golf
Championship Qualifier
Monday through Tuesday
At Waikoloa Kings’ Course
Final round, par 72
*denotes qualifier
Boys
15-18
Pono Yanagi 70-66–136
*Jacob Torres 71-71–142
*Torin Dezzani 76-66–142
*Noah Koshi 73-71–144
Blaze Akana 75-69–144
Isaiah Kanno 76-69–145
Davis Lee 75-70–145
Jake Sequin 74-74–148
Ethan Jaehn 80-71–151
Joshua Hayashida 77-74–151
13-14
*Dane Watanabe 81-74–155
Joshua Chung 75-80–155
*Yuzuki Miyano 81-77–158
*Ka‘ena Kaulia 84-76–160
Ben Cafferio 79-82–161
Dysen Park 82-79–161
Jonathan Chung 82-79–161
Skylor Taylor 86-80–166
Noah Otani 82-84–166
Rayden Hara-Shimabuku 86-81–167
11-12
*James Fujita 79-72–151
*Bryce Toledo-Lue 72-83–155
*Jake Otani 83-82–165
*Jackson Ibarra 86-84–170
Seung Min Ham 88-90–178
Tristan Bayot 85-94–179
Jordan Garcia-Hunter 95-103–198
9-10
*Keola Silva 80-82–162
*Noah Miyazono 82-82–167
*Kaha‘i‘olelo Helm 87-87–174
*Chase Nam 92-93–185
7-8
Cason Dezzani 81-86–167
*Neal Manutai 87-90–177
*Brycen James Massey 95-94–189
Blake Nakagawa 98-101–199
Carson Kage 104-105–209
Girls
15-18
*Tagiralani Luafalealo 75-68–143
*Shayna Lu 70-75–145
*Myah McDonald 77-70–147
*Lacey Uchida 77-71–148
Alison Takamiya 76-76–152
Lana Calibuso-Kwee 76-76–152
Kiara Todd 75-79–154
Anna Lesa 78-77–155
Karissa Kilby 83-72–155
Madison Pineda 82-73–155
13-14
Yoonjeong Huh 75-69–144
*Rachael Wang 77-77–154
*Jolie Chee 83-77–160
*Kara Kaneshiro 79-83–162
*Raya Nakao 85-78–163
Nicole Tanoue 81-83–164
Payten Shimizu 83-81–164
Mia Cepeda 85-80–165
Ashley Koga 90-78–168
Teal Matsueda 87-84–171
11-12
*Jaylen Wan 79-78–157
*Jasmine Wong 84-75–159
*Kate Nakaoka 79-83–162
*Ava Cepeda 83-80–163
Mira Kubo 81-83–164
Kiara Johnson 81-86–167
Ireland Roberts 82-86–168
Madison Kuratani 82-88–170
Jessica Doiguchi 85-86–171
Kirsten Hall 87-85–172
Scarlett Schremmer 92-82–174
Maile Wong 84-94–178
Rianna Chang 105-95–200
9-10
*Kady Matsumoto 75-84–159
*Rina Kawasaki 81-78–159
*Jessica Lee 90-80–170
*Jacey Kage 91-89–180
Mia Nakaoka 92-90–182
Note: all qualifiers will participate in the IMG Junior World Championship, July 10-13 in San Diego, Calif.
2019 Presidents Cup
Standings
At Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through June 2
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 6,327
2. Brooks Koepka 6,116
3. Justin Thomas 5,359
4. Xander Schauffele 5,279
5. Matt Kuchar 5,099
6. Patrick Cantlay 4,816
7. Bryson DeChambeau 4,546
8. Rickie Fowler 4,309
9. Tony Finau 4,282
10. Tiger Woods 3,783
11. Gary Woodland 3,684
12. Phil Mickelson 3,521
International
1. Marc Leishman, AUS 152.62
2. Hideki Matsuyama, JPN 136.36
3. Louis Oosthuizen, RSA 133.13
4. Adam Scott, AUS 132.17
5. Li Haotong, CHN 118.34
6. C.T. Pan, TPE 114.94
7. Cameron Smith, AUS 107.08
8. Jason Day, AUS 102.85
9. Justin Harding, RSA 102.04
10. Abraham Ancer, MEX 97.99
11. Sung Kang, KOR 94.05
12. Jazz Janewatananond, THA 85.61
