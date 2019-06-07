[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Saturday
PADDLING
Hui Waa: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Jam Beach Volleyball Tournament. At Kailua, Kona from July 11-14. Divisions: novice men’s doubles, open men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and open quads. Cash and/or prizes awarded to winning teams. For more information, call August Dias at 808-738-2606 or Shakti Stream at 808-938-6670 or visit @kvahawaii on Facebook.
