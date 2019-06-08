TODAY
PADDLING
>> Hui Waa: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: King Kamehameha Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach Park.
TODAY
PADDLING
>> Hui Waa: Kalihi Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Keehi Lagoon.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: King Kamehameha Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach Park.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.