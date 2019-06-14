Upcoming utility work to close portion of Farrington Highway in Pearl City at night

The westbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Pearl City will be closed next week Monday and Tuesday evening for work on steel transmission structures, according to the Hawaiian Electric Co.

Work is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. each night at the Waiawa Road intersection near Sam’s Club. Waiawa Road will remain open for detoured traffic during those hours.

HECO said the work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade the electrical transmission system in Central and West Oahu.

Safety signs, traffic cones and road barricades will be in place, while special duty police officers direct traffic. HECO advises motorists to seek alternative routes and to drive with caution when approaching the work area.