University of Hawaii basketball team gets commitment from Dallas-area guard

The University of Hawaii basketball team today received a commitment from a Dallas-area high school guard.

Justin Webster, who is 6 feet 3, averaged 16.2 points per game this season for Hargrave Military Academy, a boarding school in Chatham, Va.

Webster and his parents recently took an official visit to Hawaii. He narrowed his choices to UH and Siena before deciding on the Rainbow Warriors this afternoon. Webster is set to enroll at UH for the July 1 start of Summer Session II.

“I chose UH because coach (Eran) Ganot has a great coaching staff,” Webster told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “They’ve been to where I want to go. They’ve produced a lot of good players. They’re all about putting in the work, and that’s one thing about me. I like to work hard.”

His father, Jeff Webster, was named to the All-Big Eight first team in 1994. The elder Webster was the Miami Heat’s second-round pick (40th overall) in the 1994 NBA Draft.

Justin Webster is the third scholarship member of UH’s 2019 recruiting class. The other commits are Junior Madut, a 6-5 guard from Eastern Florida College, and former Kahuku High guard Jessiya Villa, who recently returned from a church mission.

Kameron Ng, a Saint Francis School graduate who was the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2018-19 Player of the Year, is joining as a preferred walk-on.

The ’Bows have two remaining available scholarships.