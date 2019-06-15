 Scoreboard
  • Saturday, June 15, 2019
  • 79°
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard

  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

TODAY

PADDLING
>> Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach Park.

SUNDAY

PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Father’s Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Nanakuli Beach Park.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen remembered in Hawaii as ‘a local boy at heart’
Looking Back

Scroll Up