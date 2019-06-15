TODAY
PADDLING
>> Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach Park.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Father’s Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Nanakuli Beach Park.
TODAY
PADDLING
>> Hui Wa‘a: Windward Kai Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Kailua Beach Park.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Father’s Day Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Nanakuli Beach Park.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.