[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup: Men’s round of 32, 7 a.m.; women’s quarterfinals, 9:24 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

THURSDAY

GOLF

Manoa Cup: men’s round of 16, 7 a.m.; women’s semifinals, 8:12 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.

Bulletin Board

Coaching Vacancies

Kahuku High School. Accepting Head Coaching applications for Cross Country, Tennis and Boys Volleyball. Priority given to those with the following qualifications: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching

Certification, prior Head or Assistant Coaching experience at the High School or college level, attended an institution of higher learning and prior college level

playing experience. E-mail resumes with at least two references to

gyamagata@kahukuhs.k12.hi.us. Deadline to apply is July 8, 5 p.m. Interviews to be held on July 15.

GOLF

111th Manoa Cup

Today’s tee times

At Oahu Country Club, par 71

Men, round of 32

7:00 a.m.

Joshua Sedeno vs. Tyler Ogawa

7:09 a.m.

Andy Okita vs. Isaac Jaffurs

7:18 a.m.

Evan Kawai vs. Noah Koshi

7:27 a.m.

Kolbe Irei vs. Brandan Kop

7:36 a.m.

Jeffrey Weinstein vs. Robbie Kia

7:45 a.m.

Remington Hirano vs. Marshall Kim

7:54 a.m.

Todd Kimura vs. Nick Ushijima

8:03 a.m.

Zachary Sagayaga vs. Toby Baladad

8:12 a.m.

Tyler Ota vs. Eric Takaki

8:21 a.m.

Jake Sequin vs. Jeren Nishimoto

8:38 a.m.

Ethan Dezzani vs. Justin Taparra

8:47 a.m.

Justin Ngan vs. Jacob Torres

8:56 a.m.

Peter Jung vs. Isaiah Kanno

9:05 a.m.

Joshua Hayashida vs. Samuel Crocker

9:14 a.m.

Blaze Akana vs. Tyler Isono

9:23 a.m.

Matthew Ma vs. Shawn Sakoda

Women, quarterfinals

9:32 a.m.

Jolie Chee vs. Karissa Kilby

9:41 a.m.

Kamie Hamada vs. Lorraine Char

9:50 a.m.

Danielle Ujimori vs. Chloe Jang

9:59 a.m.

Rachael Wang vs. Katrina Huang

LPGA

Money Leaders, through June 16

Trn Money

1. Jeongeun Lee6 11 $1,528,267

2. Jin Young Ko 11 $1,178,754

3. Lexi Thompson 11 $1,126,039

4. Brooke M. Henderson 13 $962,811

5. Minjee Lee 13 $886,913

6. Eun-Hee Ji 11 $612,541

7. Nelly Korda 11 $610,054

8. Sei Young Kim 10 $575,503