Manoa Cup: Men’s round of 32, 7 a.m.; women’s quarterfinals, 9:24 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.
Manoa Cup: men’s round of 16, 7 a.m.; women’s semifinals, 8:12 a.m., at Oahu Country Club.
Coaching Vacancies
Kahuku High School. Accepting Head Coaching applications for Cross Country, Tennis and Boys Volleyball. Priority given to those with the following qualifications: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching
Certification, prior Head or Assistant Coaching experience at the High School or college level, attended an institution of higher learning and prior college level
playing experience. E-mail resumes with at least two references to
gyamagata@kahukuhs.k12.hi.us. Deadline to apply is July 8, 5 p.m. Interviews to be held on July 15.
111th Manoa Cup
Today’s tee times
At Oahu Country Club, par 71
Men, round of 32
7:00 a.m.
Joshua Sedeno vs. Tyler Ogawa
7:09 a.m.
Andy Okita vs. Isaac Jaffurs
7:18 a.m.
Evan Kawai vs. Noah Koshi
7:27 a.m.
Kolbe Irei vs. Brandan Kop
7:36 a.m.
Jeffrey Weinstein vs. Robbie Kia
7:45 a.m.
Remington Hirano vs. Marshall Kim
7:54 a.m.
Todd Kimura vs. Nick Ushijima
8:03 a.m.
Zachary Sagayaga vs. Toby Baladad
8:12 a.m.
Tyler Ota vs. Eric Takaki
8:21 a.m.
Jake Sequin vs. Jeren Nishimoto
8:38 a.m.
Ethan Dezzani vs. Justin Taparra
8:47 a.m.
Justin Ngan vs. Jacob Torres
8:56 a.m.
Peter Jung vs. Isaiah Kanno
9:05 a.m.
Joshua Hayashida vs. Samuel Crocker
9:14 a.m.
Blaze Akana vs. Tyler Isono
9:23 a.m.
Matthew Ma vs. Shawn Sakoda
Women, quarterfinals
9:32 a.m.
Jolie Chee vs. Karissa Kilby
9:41 a.m.
Kamie Hamada vs. Lorraine Char
9:50 a.m.
Danielle Ujimori vs. Chloe Jang
9:59 a.m.
Rachael Wang vs. Katrina Huang
LPGA
Money Leaders, through June 16
Trn Money
1. Jeongeun Lee6 11 $1,528,267
2. Jin Young Ko 11 $1,178,754
3. Lexi Thompson 11 $1,126,039
4. Brooke M. Henderson 13 $962,811
5. Minjee Lee 13 $886,913
6. Eun-Hee Ji 11 $612,541
7. Nelly Korda 11 $610,054
8. Sei Young Kim 10 $575,503
