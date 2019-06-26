TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
THURSDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
2019 Hawaii Women’s
Schedule
Note: all home matches at Waipio
Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
August
22–vs. Southern Cal, 7:00 p.m.
24–USC vs. San Francisco, 7:00 p.m.
26–vs. San Francisco, 5:00 p.m.
29–vs. Nevada, 7:00 p.m.
31–vs. Sacramento State, 7:00 p.m.
September
2–Sacramento State vs. Nevada, 5:00 p.m.
6–at North Dakota State, 3:00 p.m.
8–at North Dakota, noon.
10–at South Dakota State, 2:00 p.m.
14–Alumnae Match, 5:00 p.m.
19–Pepperdine vs. UCLA, 4:30 p.m.
19–vs. Washington State, 7:00 p.m.
22–WSU vs. Pepperdine, 1:00 p.m.
22–vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.
October
3–vs. Cal State Northridge*, 7:00 p.m.
10–vs. UC Irvine*, 7:00 p.m.
17–at UC Riverside*, 4:00 p.m.
20–at Cal State Fullerton*, 2:00 p.m.
24–vs. Cal Poly*, 7:00 p.m.
27–vs. UC Santa Barbara*, 5:00 p.m.
31–at UC Davis*, 11:00 a.m.
November
3–at Long Beach State*, noon.
7–Big West Conference Tournament
Semifinals, time and location TBD.
10–Big West Conference Tournament Final, time and location TBD.
* Big West Conference game
