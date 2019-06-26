[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

2019 Hawaii Women’s

Schedule

Note: all home matches at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

August

22–vs. Southern Cal, 7:00 p.m.

24–USC vs. San Francisco, 7:00 p.m.

26–vs. San Francisco, 5:00 p.m.

29–vs. Nevada, 7:00 p.m.

31–vs. Sacramento State, 7:00 p.m.

September

2–Sacramento State vs. Nevada, 5:00 p.m.

6–at North Dakota State, 3:00 p.m.

8–at North Dakota, noon.

10–at South Dakota State, 2:00 p.m.

14–Alumnae Match, 5:00 p.m.

19–Pepperdine vs. UCLA, 4:30 p.m.

19–vs. Washington State, 7:00 p.m.

22–WSU vs. Pepperdine, 1:00 p.m.

22–vs. UCLA, 3:30 p.m.

October

3–vs. Cal State Northridge*, 7:00 p.m.

10–vs. UC Irvine*, 7:00 p.m.

17–at UC Riverside*, 4:00 p.m.

20–at Cal State Fullerton*, 2:00 p.m.

24–vs. Cal Poly*, 7:00 p.m.

27–vs. UC Santa Barbara*, 5:00 p.m.

31–at UC Davis*, 11:00 a.m.

November

3–at Long Beach State*, noon.

7–Big West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, time and location TBD.

10–Big West Conference Tournament Final, time and location TBD.

* Big West Conference game