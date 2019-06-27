[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Calendar
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Pregame.com Line
Major League Baseball
FAVORITE, LINE, DOG, LINE
Today
National League
At Philadelphia -133 New York +123
At Chicago Off Atlanta Off
Washington -190 At Miami +175
LA Dodgers -170 At Colorado +158
At San Francisco -105 Arizona -105
American League
At Detroit -105 Texas -105
At Minnesota Off Tampa Bay Off
At La Angels -150 Oakland +140
Interleague
At Milwaukee -163 Seattle +153
At Houston -185 Pittsburgh +170
