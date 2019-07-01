Surf champ John John Florence tears ACL

Hawaii pro surfer John John Florence has ruptured his ACL and is likely done competing for the rest of the year.
The two-time World Surf League champion, who resides on the North Shore, made the announcement today on Instagram, saying, “… in Brazil I ruptured my ACL. I’ll be pulling out of J-Bay and likely the rest of the CT season. I’m opting for surgery so I can be 100% next year. I’m excited for this new adventure and everything I will learn along the way. Thanks for all of the support!”
Florence, the 2016 winner of the big-wave competition “The Eddie,” withdrew from the Oi Rio Pro last week during his quarterfinal heat with the injury. The 26-year-old had won the event in Rio de Janeiro twice previously.
