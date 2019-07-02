[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled
Major League Baseball
FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE
Today
American League
Boston -164 at Toronto +154
at Tampa Bay Off Baltimore Off
L.A. Angels -125 at Texas +115
Detroit -135 at Chicago +125
Cleveland -175 at Kansas City +163
Minnesota -118 at Oakland +108
National League
Chicago -121 at Pittsburgh +111
at Washington -195 Miami +180
at Cincinnati -105 Milwaukee -105
at Atlanta Off Philadelphia Off
at L.A. Dodgers -223 Arizona +203
at San Diego -151 San Fran. +141
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees -139 at N.Y. Mets +129
at Colorado -130 Houston +120
St. Louis -136 at Seattle +126
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.